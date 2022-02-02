Rolo Tomassi: Renewal, rebirth and new beginnings

Feature

Deep into their second decade and still pushing boundaries, Rolo Tomassi are the rarest of bands. Rejecting the temptation to sit back and grow predictable and boring, ‘Where Myth Becomes Memory’ sees one of the UK’s greatest talents at the top of their game.

Published: 11:05 am, February 02, 2022 Words: Linsey Teggert. Photos: Andy Ford.

To be going strong as a band after 17 years is an impressive feat; to also be releasing the most ambitious record of your career after all that time even more so. Yet, Rolo Tomassi have always seemed like a rarity, pushing boundaries and following their own path. Which is, perhaps, why, six albums in, they can still produce a body of work as staggering as 'Where Myth Becomes Memory'.

"On the whole, it's a more confident sounding record because we know what we want now," explains keyboardist and vocalist James Spence. "We're a lot more confident in getting rid of ideas that aren't working because, after everything we've gone through to get to this point, we need to keep raising the bar for ourselves to keep this worth doing. If the record we're releasing isn't better than the previous one, why would you carry on? There's got to be a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction in the music we're writing."

Though Rolo Tomassi have been seen as an important fixture of the UK alternative music scene for a long time, known for their chaotic, almost impossible to categorise sound and their incendiary live shows, it was the release of 2018's monolithic 'Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It' that truly marked a shift for the quintet. Their most expansive work to date built further upon what predecessor 'Grievances' had done in ditching the more oddball quirks of their sound for huge cinematic soundscapes without compromising the moments of crushing sonics and frenzied experimentation.

It became their most critically acclaimed album to date, achieving near-perfect reviews and landing them the second-highest review score of 2018 on Metacritic (92/100, if you're wondering). Rather than feeling daunted about the prospect of following that up, the success of 'Time Will Die' instilled in the band a sense of self-confidence that they could now try bigger and bolder things on their next record.

"The response to 'Time Will Die' justified certain decisions we'd made towards songwriting and how we approach writing an album," says James. "It felt like people got more on board with what we were doing, and that renews your enthusiasm for what you do. I suppose that's one of the things that's kept us together for 17 years, seeing people getting excited and having that lift you up to where, even at the end of a record cycle like that, we still felt we had more to do and more to offer."

For vocalist Eva Korman, 'Grievances' and 'Time Will Die' represented the band truly finding their stride with writing, and thus 'Where Myth Becomes Memory' became the final part of an unintended trilogy. "Those records felt like a departure from what we had released before, so we approached this one from the beginning as a closing statement to this collection of music. It was just before we had started writing this one that we decided that it made sense to close off those records as a trilogy."

As the principal lyricist, Eva was best placed to identify the thematical links between each record, which cycle through darkness to light and promise; much like the band's sound, which carefully balances shadow and brutality with moments of glittering hope and beauty within the space of one song.

"Lyrically, 'Grievances' was a reflective and dark record which transitioned into 'Time Will Die' with themes of letting go, coping and forgiving," Eva explains. "For 'Where Myth Becomes Memory', I didn't want to look back; I wanted to focus my energy on exploring where I was instead. The themes for this record are renewal, rebirth and new beginnings."

This sense of not wanting to look back was perhaps driven by the emotional toll the writing of 'Time Will Die's' lyrics had on Eva, something she describes as "an exhausting process". "I wanted to make sure that going into this one, I didn't get too sucked into what I was writing about. I think partly that was what pushed me to change my perspective from reflective to explorative."

