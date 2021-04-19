Feature

Ricky Himself: "Being normal as fuck is the weirdest shit you could do"

Spending his early days immersed in hip-hop, Ricky Himself is bringing a fresh approach to pop-punk.

Published: 11:17 am, April 19, 2021 Words: Steven Loftin. Photos: Rushi Rama.

Pop punkers in the studio with rappers. A common scene in recent few years, but step back to 2006, to Fall Out Boy's reappearance with 'This Ain't A Scene'. In the accompanying video, they're set in a darkened room with a hot hip-hop producer and his entourage on the mock-quest to understand and push themselves beyond the success of 2005's 'From Under The Cork Tree', to an almost successful result. Ricky Cano has lived that. While his burgeoning breakout track as Ricky Himself, 'I Know You Like Black Flag' - a poised and primed satirical missile aimed at the poseurs and surface-level punks he sees around his native LA - is finding him gaining some attention, in actuality, he's been kicking around the music industry in various facets for a fair few years now, predominantly under the wing of producer Hit-Boy (Travis Scott, Kanye West, Beyonce). "To see it kind of just starting now is a bit odd because I've been around [music] for so long that it felt like it just might not ever start to happen," Ricky softly admits, but something indeed appears to be happening. It would seem the world needs a laugh as much as it is the reminder that sometimes, what came before doesn't necessitate how you're perceived. With hip-hop and the like undoubtedly embodying the renegade punk spirit more than its founding counterpart, Ricky's exposure to this world "seeing the real punk attitude through those artists - they're breaking the rules over there!" he says. "That's how you get to the 5am sessions and guns in the studio - all that crazy lifestyle stuff, that's so not me! I was around it every single day. Going to this world, it's so tame in comparison that it's almost funny, which is what 'Black Flag' is poking fun at." Someone who's confessed to being obsessed with pop culture, not only is his break out track littered with references, but our conversation pinpoints to various moments that have heavily influenced the world surrounding Ricky. This all makes him a rather apt candidate to properly take a look at just what's going on, and what's helping Ricky pick out the road to travel on this journey he's taking front and centre. "That was my angle: where's the humour in this?" He asks. "It's just more fun to make music for me personally that way too, [especially] coming from a background in rap where it's serious all the time.



On his reasoning for why the rap game carried a heftier weight, Ricky reckons: "The stakes are a lot higher for a lot of the artists in that world. So, even though the music might be upbeat, the real-life story behind the stuff creates a serious day to day energy - on top of that, they don't ever want to leave the studio." Figuring out who he wanted to be as an artist involved Ricky heading back to square one, even if that's proving a bit more difficult than anticipated. A victim to all-night sessions, and an impressively determined work ethic, is why we end up chatting at the reasonable 10am for Upset, but the ludicrous, sun-scratching 4am for Ricky, because he's used to "hanging out until like 3am to get something done." "I've been in a room with a lot of dope, successful rappers and a lot of them work around the clock," he explains. "Leaving at 7am, 8am, and then go right back and then do 10 hours again. They make like eight songs a day because they need to get out of where they're coming from. "That's the total opposite of where I'm at now," he continues. "More established people, or younger artists being discovered earlier by a label - the people I'm coming in contact [with] more often - it's just not as tense of a feeling in those rooms. In some ways, I prefer that; in some ways, I don't. I still miss part of the high stakes of feeling." Ricky's seen a lot, but he's now more keenly focused on Ricky Himself, a figure making his way in the new-pop punk world, where beats are as consistently prevalent as are four hyper-powered palm-muted chords. "I don't know how much of it crossed over because the worlds are so different that it felt like I couldn't take much from it," he mentions on what he's bringing with him after leaving the hip-hop world behind. "It almost felt like four years kind of thrown away." All wasn't lost, however. "I got a lot of insight of how I could abstractly view my career through a different lens - removing myself from it," he explains. "But for the most part, it was like starting from zero and learning all over again. All the producers I'm working with, and all the songwriters and artists I'm meeting, have their own experience and view of music in such a different way. I need to learn from these people even though I do have years of experience under my belt." In fear that holding onto anything on a conscious level too close would impede his progress, he mentions that whatever room he enters, his mindset is always: "let's start at zero". But there is something he can't control.



Obsession is the world's new obsession. With characters, TV shows, musicians; if you can think of it, there's someone in some corner of the internet whose life revolves around it - but a strange facet that's appeared over the years is an obsession with having people obsessed with other, regular people. Mentioning those two hallowed syllables - TikTok - for an artist in 2021 is just as important as the next lyricism or melody. "The algorithm is so good to where you can easily just like gain a following; that's the perfect platform for right now. The way that music plugs into that as an outlet that's never been there before. Trying to navigate that, I'm a little bit older in comparison to a lot of the kids poppin' off, so it's trying to figure out how to do what you're talking about, getting people obsessed because that's just the culture right now. "Not being native to it fully because I'm just barely a year too old to fully naturally understand these platforms." Mentioning his girlfriend, alt-pop songwriter Kailee Morgue, as having picked up TikTok "naturally", whereas for Ricky, "I was like, 'Dude, my head hurts trying to figure it out, but I have to'." It's all these aspects of modern culture that make us circle back to 'Black Flag'. "When we made that song, it was [thinking] the most punk thing in culture right now is that there is no subculture. Being normal as fuck is the weirdest shit you could do. If you're the normal dude, you stick out way more than the person with green hair. I mean, I have face tattoos," he laughs, pointing to a cross on the far side of his right cheek. "But the stereotypical face tattoos in the rap spectrum. "And then in the punk way, it's the Instagram kids with pink hair or rockin' 80s punk shit, but making 2000s pop-punk. It's just this weird clash of cashing in on the punk attitude, which is so weird to me but has become a bit of a norm. I'm definitely going off on a tangent!" Ricky might be on to something. It's just over two decades after the first mainstream surge of pop-punk and alternative music, and the majority of acts in that era were just suburban kids wearing whatever clothes their parents purchased for them; and making music, skateboarding, or whatever else, to make sure they were rebelling against something. "Mark, Tom and Travis [from blink-182], Good Charlotte - they were just the suburban kids who loved the Descendants and shit. We're re-living that as a culture in pop music right now where I think slowly, but surely, it's turning into more and more artists reeling back on being punk visually, and [instead just] making cool shit." Being able to not only dive into this shapeshifting culture but to also survive is a facet that's thanks in part to his earlier career, one that Ricky remembers on his thought train process. "I've always felt like the one thing I took from now that, circling back a bit - now that I'm kind of talking out loud - the thing I took most from starting in rap is like the fluidity of adapting to your environment."

