It's second album time for REWS: "There has been a lot of growth, many highs, some lows"

Feature

Shauna Tohill tells us about her new album, 'Warriors'.

Published: 10:37 am, August 03, 2020 Photos: Jude Palmer.

REWS lead-vocalist and frontwoman Shauna Tohill is a force of nature. A whirlwind of positivity, her powerful second album 'Warriors', due this summer via Marshall Records, is set to be a much-needed boost during a particularly difficult year. "Each song on the album is a journey through a tough situation," she explains; "all different; and I want it to show people that no matter what they are going through, together, through the spirit of music, we can strengthen, we know that we belong and we CAN do this… Today, we're warriors!"



How have you been spending your time lately? Have you been stuck at home?

Initially, I was based at home, and my motivation was to create something that would keep everyone's spirits high, including my own! So I made a schedule and put together some online shows, started teaching online lessons and taking more' me time' with yoga. Then about eight weeks ago, I started working temporarily at the hospital! It's been such an amazing, humbling experience.



How's everything been since the release of your debut? Are you doing well?

Things have changed a lot since the release of the debut album, so there has been a lot of growth, many highs, some lows, as life tends to go - but overall, feeling really positive and, yes, I'm doing really well, thank you!



Were there any lessons you took away from 'Pyro' that helped inform 'Warriors'?

The main thing was to be certain about what you want things to sound like, and to focus energies on the right thing at the right time.



Was putting your second album together a different process from your first?

It was similar from a writing perspective as not much has changed from that perspective, but very different from a producer / recording and drummer perspective. The producers this time around were keen to really get the best out of the songs, and we spent a lot of time doing pre-production on the tracks which we didn't do with the first album. We also had a different drummer, Scott Hislop, for most of the album bar 'Birdsong' and 'Monsters' where Chris Steele jumped to help me out! Very cool to work with new and incredible musicians - keeps you fresh and inspires new ideas musically.



Are there any songs on 'Warriors' that you particularly enjoyed creating?

They are all my babies, so I do love them all - and they were all unique in their creation! At the moment, I'd say I really loved writing 'Love Hate Song' - I found a phrase in an article I was reading saying 'Hate is not for lovers' and I thought that was flippin' epic… it made me read more into various injustices in the world - how much hatred can actually consume you and poison you. So I really wanted to go deep and encourage more love into people so they can rid themselves of hate and thus, get rid of that poison…

