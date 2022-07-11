renforshort: "The message is don't be afraid to sit down and talk"

Feature

The buzzy up-and-coming alt-popster has arrived with her debut album.

Published: 10:20 am, July 11, 2022 Words: Steven Loftin.

We've all had conversations with our inner selves. That mystical shadow inside us that narrates our every day, packaging up all our worries, hopes and dreams. Welcome to 'Dear Amelia', renforshort's inner person.

"It's like a personification because she's kind of a human form, but it's just like picturing that… if that makes sense?" she smiles. "I have it written down because I just spit it out of my head and expect it to make sense to everyone!"

Her debut album is a patchwork quilt of renforshort's - aka Lauren Isenberg - internal chatter, external events and the ties that bind them. 'Dear Amelia', with its open-letter title and purposeful poetically-loaded moniker... "Yeah, so poetic - randomnamegenerator.com." Er, maybe not in that case. Her eyes roll as she laughs, "I just searched up most popular girl names, and that was the first one that came up." Bringing this all to life is a way for the twenty-year-old budding Canadian pop star to process and deal with such.

"Exactly. It's the you that's inside you," she nods. "When you put too much pressure on the you that's inside, you just deplete. Basically, the message is talk, don't be afraid to sit down and talk to someone. That's the best thing you can do for yourself. She's also representative of people in my life that I've lost to suicide. Yeah, she's a bunch of things."

Over the last few years, people spilling their guts to the page has become a regular occurrence. Harvesting personal experience in the hopes of speaking to a brighter audience, the medium has become fodder for self-help and a way of really unpacking a world and the complex emotions that come alongside it. Pegging yourself as one of the voices to assist in such matters sounds like a big undertaking, but renforshort is ready.

Having first begun releasing material in 2019, throughout a handful of singles and accompanying EP's, including 2021's 'Off Saint Dominique', Lauren's begun to piece together just what else she can offer up. "I know what people need more. The songs about mental health are sometimes the more uplifting songs." She hopes that when people listen, "they're like, I relate to this. That's what I really see. Like, that's my job, that's what I want to do."

It sounds like an element of responsibility comes along with being renforshort? "There can be, I think. It's a really good question," she ponders. "I'm a person like anyone else is, and what I want to do is make music for people that need to hear what I want to say or what I'm saying. And I think that it's not so much responsibility as it is like… it's tough, because I feel like it's my duty, in a way. Yeah, I have a platform. I'm going to use it for good."

With the sounds of Crosby, Stills & Nash, Bob Dylan and the like emanating around her in childhood, Lauren's penchant for songwriting, honesty, and the pursuit of timelessness makes total sense. "That's the music that I want to make," says Lauren. "When you make pop-rock or whatever, lyrics don't have to be compromised. I think a lot of people think that it's less emotional in a way or vulnerable than more folky music."

