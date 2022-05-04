Puppy: "Rock genuinely is dumb"

Feature

Embracing both pop hooks and loud riffs, Puppy’s new album ‘Pure Evil’ is packed full of much-needed lo-fi fun.

Published: 11:36 am, May 04, 2022 Words: Steven Loftin. Photos: James Clare.

"Can you imagine a real-life man acting the way Steven Tyler does? Like, it's crazy," Puppy guitarist and vocalist Jock Norton laughs. Conversations with Puppy inevitably lead down road roads like this because the world is a bit too heavy to keep things boring.

It's in this careful balance of laughing and joking and wildly embracing the ups and downs of life that the band exist. The trio, also consisting of drummer Billy Howard and bassist Will Michael, have lived here since forming back in 2015. "We find it very hard to be serious around each other," Jock explains. "But there's never any joke lyrics, the music we take very seriously. But I guess it's more we know that rock genuinely is dumb."

Images of larger-than-life rockers careening around LA in tattered leather jackets, shirts wide open, aviators and little regard for health and safety - these are all things Puppy are not. And that's why we love 'em. They've seen the musicians they listened to as youngsters and what they've become. "Aerosmith are absurd… They're great, but they're absurd."

Puppy's brand of searing hard rock - guitar solos and all - twinned with pop sensibilities and hook-laden choruses is an anthemic antidote to all that huffing and mussing that comes from the darker edges of rockdom. And it all starts with the three mates.

"I cycled to see Jock two or three times and would buy, on staff discount, a massive crate of beer. I can't believe I cycled that back," explains Billy of their lockdown shenanigans.

"It was fucking mad, honestly," Jock continues smirking. "24 bottles of beer, and Billy would put it in a postman's bag and cycle back to South London."

"I looked like a fucking turtle with this huge thing," Billy quickly laughs.

"We'd stand outside the off licence together and maybe drink two or three beers. That was nice, man," Jock adds.

Around this time, the band's second album, 'Pure Evil', was born. Predominantly recorded by Jock and written while confined to their repurposed rehearsal space in East London, the group's isolation from the world (except for their friend, producer Rory Atwell) feeds into the album's bubbling energy. "We were at the mercy of everything," says Jock. "We couldn't tour, we couldn't book studio time. And we were like, fuck it, I don't want to wait around. This band's ethos has been to do everything ourselves."

Explaining 'Pure Evil''s beginnings stemming from that period, Billy says: "The title was decided quite early on. There was some conceptual framework in place because there was this slightly ominous dark fucking energy hanging over everyone, but then there was something quite intimate and honest about the three of us getting together for the first time and just enjoying being together in a room and figuring out how to plough through this mountain of shit."

"Which was the other name for the album," Jock blurts out, hysterics erupting through the band. Getting back down to business, Billy continues: "Having that amount of time and distance from any kind of structure or a timeframe that you might normally have allows you to distil everything down to what you actually want from it, and that comes through.

"When it's fun, it's maybe a little bit more fun than it has been before in terms of the songs, and I think they're a little bit more vulnerable than we've had previously if I may say so, Jock? That somehow must have fed out of that creative process of not necessarily having like five strangers in a room?"

