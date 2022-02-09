Pulled Apart By Horses: "This is the most 'punk' album we've ever made"

After a decade spent building a formidable live reputation, breaking onto mainstream radio playlists, and into the UK Albums Chart (very nearly hitting the Top 10 with their fourth album, 'The Haze', in fact), Pulled Apart By Horses have embarked on their fifth full-length. Newly signed to Alcopop! Records and due later this year, it's the most 'punk' album they've ever made, bassist Rob Lee explains from his home in Yorkshire on a cold, rainy Sunday.
Hello Rob! We hear you have a new album coming - how long has it been in the works for? Did you start on it straight after 'The Haze'?
We didn't start writing as a band straight after The Haze. We usually take a break from jamming and writing when we've finished an album, mainly because touring starts, and we want to commit to what we've just written and enjoy playing it in for a while so that it becomes part of the muscle memory. We started writing this new one in late 2018. But then, obviously, things got complicated.
What was your approach for this one, did you have anything specific you wanted to say or try?
Well, this was a classic example of how making a 'plan' never really works in rock and roll. We wanted to keep this one as live and raw and spontaneous as possible. We wanted to get it done really quickly to capture all of that and not overthink things. I honestly thought that we'd have the album finished and released and be touring it in early 2020. I already thought by that point that the process had taken a bit too long! After The Haze, life got complicated, and some of us had personal things we needed to deal with, but then coming back together and working on new material was really positive and inspiring. A lot of that was going into the energy of the music, the songwriting and the lyrics. But then the world changed.
Is the album all done and dusted now? What stage are you at?
Recording all the instruments for the album was pretty much finished at the end of 2019. We went into The Nave studio in Leeds straight after our UK tour and got to work on recording all the music as 'live' as possible. Then Tom [Hudson] and I would record our vocals in our own little studio that we've been developing over the years, where we practice. Unfortunately, that got put on hold for a while because of the restrictions. The same applied to mixing. We had to do a lot of the finishing of the album in these stolen moments when restrictions would be eased. Tom and I went to Metropolis studio in July this year to get it mastered. So it's done and ready to go in 2022.
How have you found writing and recording? It's been a tumultuous few years.
It has! The original plan was to kind of do things the other way round this time. As I was saying before, the sequence usually goes; write and practice, record, then tour. However, with that approach, you often find that that the songs get played in more and become tighter and even sometimes change or evolve when you're playing them night after night. So this time we decided to go on tour first! We had the songs ready, which we'd been demoing at our own studio. For a while, we thought about recording it ourselves. Often when we are demoing, we catch these 'lightning in a bottle' moments which you can never really recreate in the studio, there's always this raw magic with the demos; that's why we've released some of them in the past. However, that usually involves me running back and forth between the control room, hitting record, checking levels and then running back in to pick the bass up. So it can kind of detract from being in the moment with the band. Also, having your own place to record gives you the luxury of time and experimenting, which wasn't necessarily a good thing this time. I felt that we were maybe already starting to overcook things. So we decided to down recording tools and just get in the van and play some shows. Then after the tour, we went straight in with Matt Peel (so that he could hit record and I could be in the band.) We set up all the gear the way we had it at the gigs, and Matt did an excellent job of capturing the band playing live. It felt like what I imagine it must have been like in the 60s and 70s, just banging it out in the same room together.
Then we took the stems away, and Tom and I holed up and got to work on the vocals. That was a really fun process because there was no studio pressure, we weren't on the clock, we could really explore what we were doing vocally, and we experimented with old tape echos and valve amp distortion. We were right next to each other, in the same room, screaming into Dynamic microphones, which aren't as sensitive as expensive studio condenser mics. They can take a knock, so you can hold them and move around and get into the performance and even listen back and sing along with the speakers blaring, without picking up too much bleed. There was no need to be in a special studio booth or sound treated room, so we could both sit in front of the desk and talk about what we were doing and sort of 'produce' each other. It was very liberating to both be on the same side of the glass and in control of the faders; we've got to a point over the years where we really respect and trust each other's opinions.
You've already shared the lead single 'First World Problems', is it a good representation of the overall record? How does it fit in?
It was the first one we wrote for this album; we kept calling it the 'blueprint.' Looking back, I think there's more to that than just the style or how it sounds musically; there's also a psychological element to that decision. Tom decided to put the guitar down on this album and just concentrate on singing and being the frontman. I really respect that decision, and I've secretly been hoping he would try that for years, but it had to be the right time, and it needed to be his decision. There were times in the early years of the band when we played a song called 'I've Got Guest List To Rory O'Hara's Suicide'. Tom would put the guitar down and jump in the crowd for that tune, and it was just a very different animal. It always reminded me of Iggy and the Stooges or The Jesus Lizard. There's also something very powerful about that kind of line-up, where the backline is basically a three-piece, power trio, and the vocalist is fully committing to their delivery. Bands like Led Zeppelin, Queen, The Ramones. If you get it right, it can be deadly. Don't get me wrong, Tom is a great guitarist, but I think he just felt this was the right time, and he needed to put the guitar down to commit to this new role. So he doesn't play guitar at all on the recording of this album. That must have taken some doing, to let go of that familiar role, so 'First World Problems' was one of a few tracks that he recorded the demos for on guitar at home and then willingly passed them over to us. The rest of the album we wrote by jamming them out and throwing ideas back and forth in the practice room, with this new set-up, like we did when we first started the band.
'First World Problems' is quite upbeat, melodic and jangly. Lyrically it almost has a 'self-help' feel to it, which is something that follows through the album, kind of a way of addressing and accepting that there's a problem, but then finding a way to deal with it. However, there are also some darker face-melting moments on there.
Which song are you most excited for fans to hear?
Really, I'd say this is the most 'punk' album we've ever made. Mainly because of the live approach to recording, but also with the songwriting. We purposely made it quite stripped-back, so there is no clutter, and we can be confident about really hammering it home live; there's no excessive tracking or studio trickery that we have to worry about recreating live. No prog epics with three different time signatures on this one. It's very concise and to the point. However, we always like to leave things a little bit open-ended because who knows what the future holds? So the last track on the album might just deliver something you weren't quite expecting.
What makes for a good Pulled Apart By Horses album, do you think?
For me, it's all about communication, trusting each other and knowing when to let go of your own ego. That's not an easy feat, even after all these years; I'm not saying that as if we've finally got it nailed. We're still learning, still growing as people and as a band. Often life gets in the way. We're not the kind of band that's ever been so commercially successful that we can just forget about other responsibilities. We still have four lots of bills to pay and four different lives outside the band that need work and attention. The main thing is to remember and keep coming back to why we wanted to do this in the first place, and that's simply because we love music. We're all just fans of music, and when we were oddball weirdos growing up, the bands we loved, learning to play our instruments, these were our reasons for living. It's an absolute privilege to be able to play in a band and make albums, and it's so important to remember that, especially when you're five albums deep. I think the day that you start feeling like it's hard work, or you deserve more out of it, then that is the day you should quit. I think if you just find a way to keep doing it because you love it, then that is more than enough, and it will be good.
Anything else we should know?
Just that the album will be out very soon, we've got another single coming out before the album, and we will be out on tour and playing festivals as much as we possibly can in 2022. I guess on a final note, and I'm not preaching here; it's more of a reminder to myself. It's easy these days to want things instantly and to get frustrated when you feel things aren't going the way they should, but after more than ten years of doing this and the way things have gone over the last couple of years, the only thing that is certain is that nothing is certain. There is no final note. You just have to keep going, and we'll see you on the way. P
Taken from the February issue of Upset. Pulled Apart By Horses' new album is out in spring.
