Feature

Pulled Apart By Horses: "This is the most 'punk' album we've ever made"

Now veterans of their scene, Pulled Apart By Horses will return in 2022 with a brand new album. Here’s what to expect...

Published: 10:20 am, February 09, 2022

After a decade spent building a formidable live reputation, breaking onto mainstream radio playlists, and into the UK Albums Chart (very nearly hitting the Top 10 with their fourth album, 'The Haze', in fact), Pulled Apart By Horses have embarked on their fifth full-length. Newly signed to Alcopop! Records and due later this year, it's the most 'punk' album they've ever made, bassist Rob Lee explains from his home in Yorkshire on a cold, rainy Sunday.



Hello Rob! We hear you have a new album coming - how long has it been in the works for? Did you start on it straight after 'The Haze'?

We didn't start writing as a band straight after The Haze. We usually take a break from jamming and writing when we've finished an album, mainly because touring starts, and we want to commit to what we've just written and enjoy playing it in for a while so that it becomes part of the muscle memory. We started writing this new one in late 2018. But then, obviously, things got complicated.



What was your approach for this one, did you have anything specific you wanted to say or try?

Well, this was a classic example of how making a 'plan' never really works in rock and roll. We wanted to keep this one as live and raw and spontaneous as possible. We wanted to get it done really quickly to capture all of that and not overthink things. I honestly thought that we'd have the album finished and released and be touring it in early 2020. I already thought by that point that the process had taken a bit too long! After The Haze, life got complicated, and some of us had personal things we needed to deal with, but then coming back together and working on new material was really positive and inspiring. A lot of that was going into the energy of the music, the songwriting and the lyrics. But then the world changed.



Is the album all done and dusted now? What stage are you at?

Recording all the instruments for the album was pretty much finished at the end of 2019. We went into The Nave studio in Leeds straight after our UK tour and got to work on recording all the music as 'live' as possible. Then Tom [Hudson] and I would record our vocals in our own little studio that we've been developing over the years, where we practice. Unfortunately, that got put on hold for a while because of the restrictions. The same applied to mixing. We had to do a lot of the finishing of the album in these stolen moments when restrictions would be eased. Tom and I went to Metropolis studio in July this year to get it mastered. So it's done and ready to go in 2022.



How have you found writing and recording? It's been a tumultuous few years.

It has! The original plan was to kind of do things the other way round this time. As I was saying before, the sequence usually goes; write and practice, record, then tour. However, with that approach, you often find that that the songs get played in more and become tighter and even sometimes change or evolve when you're playing them night after night. So this time we decided to go on tour first! We had the songs ready, which we'd been demoing at our own studio. For a while, we thought about recording it ourselves. Often when we are demoing, we catch these 'lightning in a bottle' moments which you can never really recreate in the studio, there's always this raw magic with the demos; that's why we've released some of them in the past. However, that usually involves me running back and forth between the control room, hitting record, checking levels and then running back in to pick the bass up. So it can kind of detract from being in the moment with the band. Also, having your own place to record gives you the luxury of time and experimenting, which wasn't necessarily a good thing this time. I felt that we were maybe already starting to overcook things. So we decided to down recording tools and just get in the van and play some shows. Then after the tour, we went straight in with Matt Peel (so that he could hit record and I could be in the band.) We set up all the gear the way we had it at the gigs, and Matt did an excellent job of capturing the band playing live. It felt like what I imagine it must have been like in the 60s and 70s, just banging it out in the same room together.

Then we took the stems away, and Tom and I holed up and got to work on the vocals. That was a really fun process because there was no studio pressure, we weren't on the clock, we could really explore what we were doing vocally, and we experimented with old tape echos and valve amp distortion. We were right next to each other, in the same room, screaming into Dynamic microphones, which aren't as sensitive as expensive studio condenser mics. They can take a knock, so you can hold them and move around and get into the performance and even listen back and sing along with the speakers blaring, without picking up too much bleed. There was no need to be in a special studio booth or sound treated room, so we could both sit in front of the desk and talk about what we were doing and sort of 'produce' each other. It was very liberating to both be on the same side of the glass and in control of the faders; we've got to a point over the years where we really respect and trust each other's opinions.

