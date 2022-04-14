Feature

Prince Daddy & The Hyena: "We wanted the record to sound like the whiplash of a car crash"

Prince Daddy & The Hyena have come a long way since their breakthrough debut, and their new self-titled record shows them pushing outwards to make their best album yet.

Published: 3:04 pm, April 14, 2022 Words: Rob Mair. Photos: Jake Sulzer.

Kory Gregory, the brains behind indie-punks Prince Daddy & The Hyena, is at something of a crossroads. Emerging with 'I Thought You Didn't Even Like Leaving' back in 2016, the Albany, NY quartet kicked on massively with 2019's sprawling double album, 'Cosmic Thrill Seekers'. Now they're back with an exceptional self-titled effort, but Kory's trying to reconcile the success of the group's early output – and its enduring legacy – with the idea of being a creatively fulfilled artist. Of course, they could have remade 'I Thought You Didn't Even Like Leaving' at any point over the last six years, producing more and more mosh-friendly party punk hits – but Kory has far more important things to discuss. And while 'Cosmic Thrill Seekers' bridged a gap between the past and the present – it being a breathless riff on 'The Wizard of Oz' inspired by a bad acid trip, with plenty of ruminations on mental health along the way – the group's new record elevates Kory to one of the finest lyricists and songwriters in the indie-punk field. The point being, if you're on board with silly songs about getting wasted or getting high, Prince Daddy - completed by guitarist Cameron Handford, drummer Daniel Gorham and bassist Adam Dasilva - have hit the payload when exploring themes around life and death. Not that such aspirations have filtered through to the group's fanbase: "Everyone who's listened to 'Cosmic Thrill Seekers' tells me they love it, but it's still the songs on our first record that are in our top five songs on Spotify," laughs Kory. "I'm not complaining about that at all, but it's absurd to me that it's the songs about smoking weed and eating pizza that people connect with. And I like that music too, but speaking personally, I'm much more creatively and emotionally fulfilled with my work since that first record." "But, I'd like to think, if Prince Daddy has won you over with songs about ex-girlfriends, or with Scooby-Do references, or whatever, then with this record, I feel like I've outdone myself."



"It's absurd to me that it's the songs about smoking weed and eating pizza that people connect with" Kory Gregory

Kory's not wrong either. 'Prince Daddy & The Hyena' sees the band pushing themselves in every conceivable direction; at times harder and faster than anything they've penned before, at others, so light and soft it sounds like a different band entirely. If there was a rulebook to what constituted a Prince Daddy & The Hyena record before, it's been well and truly rewritten from the ground up, in turn lifting the group to the top table of the current indie-rock crop. Kory will attest that they had no regard for making a record that was beholden to the group's history, saying that it wasn't an intention to stretch their sound so much, but more that they reached the point of not caring what a Prince Daddy record should be. Of course, one of the mantras of songwriting is not to pander to the audience fans, but if any preconceived notions were pricked by woozy lead single 'Curly Q' then the likes of muted opener 'Adore The Sun', the winsome pop of 'Something Special' or the ethereal dreaminess of 'Discount Assisted Living' will blow minds. At times it can feel unscripted – but such chaos is all part of Kory's master plan. "I think the overall goal was to take everything that was part of our band before – and not just the stuff you see on the surface, the actual DNA of the band – and just stretch it as far as possible in every direction," says Kory. "We wanted the record to sound like the whiplash of a car crash, so going from soft rock to the hardest song, or from an interesting sounding song to a heavy song. We tried to make it like there was no musical organisation to it all. I guess it feels like an intentional mess." This idea of a car crash is also fundamental to the understanding of 'Prince Daddy & The Hyena', as it is somewhat inspired by the band's experiences of crashing off the road in November 2018, as they travelled home from tour in a blizzard.



"I'm not scared of getting shot, and I'm not scared of getting cancer, but I am scared of what happens after" Kory Gregory