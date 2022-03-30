Pinkshift: "Keep an ear out for new music this year!"

Festivals

Buzzy Baltimore trio Pinkshift are coming over to the UK this spring for Slam Dunk.

Published: 12:33 pm, March 30, 2022

A name on everyone’s lips, Baltimore newcomers Pinkshift are coming to the UK for this spring's Slam Dunk. Myron, Ashrita and Paul introduce their band. Hello Pinkshift! What first sparked your interest in music, and when did you realise you wanted to be in a band? Myron: I started really getting into music through the soundtracks of video games that I played as a kid. Throughout elementary school and middle school, I messed around with piano but never saw myself playing an instrument in front of people. Even when I started learning drums in college, I didn't plan to join a band or actually play with other musicians, so meeting Ashrita, and Paul was a nice surprise. Ashrita: I've been playing piano since I was a kid, and I was always in a concert band in middle/high school. I also played in a jazz combo in high school. Playing music has always been a part of my life, and being in a group of musicians has always been a really inspiring space for me, so it feels natural to be in a rock band now, haha. Paul: I didn't start playing music with other people until high school, and it was then that I realised that that's what made me the happiest. I loved performing and writing music with friends I cared about, so I always tried to seek out people wherever I went (which led me to Ashrita/Myron in college). Have you guys always been on the same page with the kind of music you want to make? How has it developed during your time together? Do you listen to similar things? Myron: We each have our own influences with varying degrees of overlap, and that makes songwriting fun. Our sound has always been heavily punk and grunge-inspired, and I feel as though we've been progressively getting heavier and angrier. Ash: Yeah, we listen to different things but definitely have a common appreciation for heavy and angsty music. You've had a lot of buzz over the past year, are you feeling the pressure? It must have brought some fun opportunities? Myron: It's been kind of surreal, actually. We played the biggest shows that we've ever played last year, and they are only getting bigger. There was definitely an adjustment period, but I think we're starting to get the hang of being in these spaces. Ash: I think this is honestly more than I ever thought music would bring into my life personally, and I'm really grateful that our songs have an audience! Paul: I think it's definitely easy to feel pressure at points, especially with writing an album! One of my favourite parts of tour was getting to play some unreleased songs to a new crowd and seeing their reaction. It's incredible to see people that rock with it upon hearing it for the first time; it takes a little bit of the pressure off. I'm very grateful that Pinkshift has a supportive community around it.

What would you most like to achieve with the band? Do you have a bucket list?

Ash: Not officially! But I think we'd really like to eventually tour internationally to all the continents.

Myron: Definitely want to play more international shows and share our songs with the world.

Paul: As long as I'm rocking/experiencing everything with these other two, I'm happy with whatever we end up achieving or whatever the bucket list is.



You're coming over for Slam Dunk - have you done many festivals yet? What has your experience been like of big events?

Myron: We had the honour of playing Sad Summer Fest and the Treefort Music Festival last year! These were the first two festivals that we've ever played, and it's incredible seeing how these kinds of events are run up close. I personally love being able to interact with all the seasoned artists.

Paul: Treefort was great because I think everyone felt the camaraderie between artists, even if you've never met before. I remember everyone hanging on this little rooftop for artists, and it was incredibly welcoming - definitely helped calm any nerves about playing the festival!



Is there anyone you're particularly looking forward to seeing play there, or catching up with?

Myron: I'm looking forward to finally meeting the homies in Meet Me @ The Altar and Neck Deep.

Ash: Yes, I feel like we have so many internet friends who we'll finally get to see in person for the first time, so that's exciting.

Paul: I'm excited to just play the same festival as all these other bands that I've listened to for so long. The Slam Dunk line-up is a dream to just be in attendance; I still can't believe we'll be playing it.



Do you ever attend festivals that you're not playing? What have been the best sets you've seen?

Myron: I haven't gotten a chance to go to any festivals prior to the pandemic, actually. I was late to the party for Warped Tour and never got to attend Rolling Loud either.

Ash: I wish, but lately, it feels like we've been too busy playing shows of our own to go, or COVID has gotten in the way somehow. I hope we can start soon! Watching Mannequin Pussy while we were touring with them was pretty amazing, though; they'd be a top contender for the best live band I've seen.

Paul: The only festivals I've attended were the Warped Tour festivals when they were still touring nationally. Neck Deep and Pierce the Veil in 2015 were my favourites.



What are you working on right now?

Myron: We've been sharing ideas and writing songs more intensely in the past two months and have recently organised them into an album! We're heading to the studio in a couple weeks to bring these ideas to life.



Is there anything else we should know?

Myron: Keep an ear out for new music this year! We're cooking up something crazy for everyone.

Taken from the April issue of Upset. Slam Dunk take place 3rd-4th June at Temple Newsam, Leeds, Yorkshire + Hatfield Park, Hatfield, Hertfordshire.