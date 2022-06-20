Petrol Girls: "I can be lots of different things"

Feature

For the band’s new album ‘Baby’, Petrol Girls’ Ren Aldridge is both tackling trauma and embracing all sides of herself.

Published: 10:47 am, June 20, 2022 Words: Linsey Teggert. Photos: Martyna Wisniewska.

"It was a very deliberate intention to embrace playfulness with this record. Allowing yourself to have fun and be silly is necessary and vital to sustaining a political life as either an individual or as part of a movement: punk's power is in irreverence. That's not to say I'm not still furious about things; I'm still furious about plenty of things."

Since forming in 2012, Petrol Girls have become known for their incendiary brand of math-rock inflected punk, with outspoken vocalist Ren Aldridge stoking the flames with her blasts of political rage. Yet after the release of 2019's 'Cut & Stitch', Ren began to find the position she had placed herself in as the band's mouthpiece to be unsustainable.

"Being a musician is incredibly challenging in its own right, but when you start adding to that the layers of being a woman in music, being a political band, then being a political woman who is outspoken about feminism, especially sexual violence... those layers add up," sighs Ren.

"I really don't like any sort of holier-than-thou bullshit. I feel like none of us are perfect, and we have so much to learn from each other, but I know that being the one on stage holding the mic, it's a delicate balance that can tip over into the sanctimonious and preachy. It's hard because obviously, I believe very strongly in my values, but I definitely don't believe I have more knowledge or that I'm more right about things."

Compounded by the pressure she had placed upon herself to do and say the right things within the political punk community ("I'd overworked to be as fucking perfect as I possibly could be"), Ren found herself struggling with one of the worst periods of depression that she had ever experienced. Recovering a sense of fun and playfulness was vital to her well-being.

"I'm a really silly person with a stupid sense of humour - fart jokes kind of humour - but I felt so much responsibility and pressure in the position I was in that I was crushing the silly and childlike part of myself, which is really core to my creativity, and it was making me really unhappy.

"Of course, there is huge power and strength in sincerity, and that's not something I'm going to drop - I can't help that I care a fucking lot about things - but I can be lots of different things. This record is about allowing all sides of me and all sides of us as a band as well."

With new album 'Baby', this attitude is represented musically with a more stripped-back, fun sound, which sees the crushing soundscapes of previous records replaced with spikey post-punk riffs and a focus on rhythm and groove. Ren's nuanced vocals also reflect this change, skipping between lines delivered with a knowing tongue-in-cheek lilt or a cheeky sneer, though there's still plenty of visceral ferocity throughout.

It's no coincidence that 'Baby' demonstrates a freer sound for Petrol Girls, given that Ren has tried to place less pressure and expectation on herself this time around. "When around you, people are being torn down for things that are honest mistakes or due to not knowing about something, it creates an atmosphere where I've felt very watched - it used to really mess with my head. Now I'm at a place where I'm like, 'fuck it'. I know what my values are, and I know that I'm true to those values and that politics.

"I don't want us to hold each other to perfection all the time. It makes us stagnant and stops us growing. When we demand a very detailed level of complete perfection from each other all the time, we stop seeing the bigger picture. We lose focus and start losing political power."

