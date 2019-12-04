Petrol Girls: "We have to start questioning the way we organise our society"

Best of 2019

With their vital new album, and drive to make the world a better place, Petrol Girls have been one of the key bands for 2019.

Published: 10:00 am, December 04, 2019 Words: Tyler Damara Kelly.

"It was quite a conscious effort with this record to just be more vulnerable. Also, for me personally as the frontwoman of a band, I'm really sick of being treated like I'm some sort of anger machine. I felt like I wanted to display a different side of myself."

Where their debut album 'Talk of Violence' was a direct expression of rage towards political standpoints collected in of all the songs that they had recorded up to that point, Petrol Girls' subsequent release 'Cut & Stitch' saw them explore more of a contemplative and personal perspective on their observations of the world.

The candid nature of Ren Aldridge's lyricism and visceral delivery has been one of the core components of Petrol Girls since their inception in 2012. While these moments are still prominent in 'Cut & Stitch' there are ever more poignant aspects to be found in the interludes and spoken-word verses that are littered throughout the album. These serve as a respite from the intense anger that would pour out of Ren when she was at a point in life where it felt necessary to shout.

"The way that I view making music is often a kind of metaphor for political action, so I don't think shouting is always the best way of getting your point across. Sometimes it is more poignant to say things more quietly, and there's a gendered thing about that as well. It interests me that what I do on stage is something quite traditionally masculine, and quite a masculine energy – which I try to offset by wearing sparkly hot pants. But I think that having a quiet word, you could see it as a more traditionally feminine thing to do."

From the first interlude 'Q&A' with its lyrics: "We came with questions / they gave no answers" to the bold statement that "emotion is an enemy" in the final interlude 'They Say' – honesty is contemplated on all levels. This transformative honesty proved to be therapeutic for Ren, especially in the song 'Monstrous'.

"It was just so fucking satisfying for me to perform. It's like me literally saying to the audience 'this is not all of me and I choose the parts you see' and to be able to say that directly to a crowd is really liberating because I don't always like – this sounds really bad – but I don't like the expectation that people have of me."

