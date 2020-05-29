Feature

Palaye Royale: "Don't ever let one person's opinion get you down"

Remington Leith dives into the band's defiant new album, 'The Bastards'.

Published: 9:00 am, May 29, 2020 Words: Steven Loftin. Photos: Ashley Osborn.

From film and TV, to books, to music, who doesn't love a world to get lost in? With their new album, Palaye Royale felt like it was time to craft their own, which is precisely what they've done with 'The Bastards'. On the Las Vegas band's third full-length, they've sought something more than just a collection of tracks, they needed to get lost in narrative and surroundings. Enter, the island of Obsidian. Set in 1888, in this fantastical place you can find vocalist Remington Leith, along with his band of brothers, guitarist Sebastian Danzig and drummer Emerson Barrett, and most importantly, a whole lot of truth. While each has played his part in the creation, Remington is the penman behind the feeling and emotion that swirls thick like summer thunder, crashing through the confident rock bravado. Lavishing irony in the fact that the entire world is currently in need of an escape, the stage is set for Palaye to take their place amongst the dreamers and thinkers who want to try and do something to make things better. To construct something based wholly on truth, first Remington had to face his own, including his troubled childhood. "It definitely took me back to a strange place," he starts. "But it's weird because I feel like I write better when I put myself in those situations and take myself back to the memories of darker stuff."



"This whole experience was kind of like a therapy session for me" Remington Leith

It's no easy feat vocalising such deeply personal trauma, especially not "without, you know, breaking down in a weird way," but for his growth to take place, it was necessary. "Weirdly this whole experience was kind of like a therapy session for me. I'm putting it out into the world, and I feel like I can move on." During those early years when he needed to be lost to something else, Remington had his own way of coping. "I wasn't all that crazy about my childhood, I had a tough upbringing," he says. "But I threw myself into music and these different worlds to just try to escape, and I'd always daydream of what I wanted my life to be like. "So I got lost in bands like My Chemical Romance and Nirvana, and that's what helped me through my childhood. [And also] picking up the piano and singing and trying to write my own music, just escaping through creating, that was the biggest thing for me." And create he did. Obsidian came to life all these years later, through the cranes and forklifts in the mind of all three components of Palaye Royale. Given the lyrical construct lies in Remington's truth facing, what he was planning to excavate from himself would come to sit as the core, the molten bubble of circumstance and experience that Obsidian shifts elegantly across. What came first though, the decision to confront these truths, or the idea to build their world? "It was building a world around it, I think that was an important thing," he says. "Especially with the comic book and the music videos. I thought it was really important because we made this whole escape from our reality, and then it was important that for this record we confronted all the things that made us try to make our own reality. You know, confronting the past. It was definitely difficult, but the most important thing is you're honest with yourself and you're honest with the world and tell your story. That's the whole point of music."



In the crystal world, Obsidian is known for its truth-enhancing properties, absorbing negative energy. The hard and dark stone comes to life through the harsh solidification of lava from its natural enclosure - in a similar fashion to Palaye Royale and their ascension from hometown dreamers to headline touring artists. An all-round fitting name then. Giving life, and narrative structure to Obsidian was Emerson. "He created this whole world to escape to, and wrote this whole story," Remington says. "The graphic novel's going to be coming out, I think a couple of weeks after the record drops? And it tells this whole story about this whole different world that he created. I'm fucking so proud to have him as a brother who created this whole big thing." The three brothers are the core of Palaye Royale. The three of them, the same blood coursing through their veins, against the world. There have been moments where once it started raining, it started pouring, so in the same instance of trying to use the negative energy for forwarding progression, naming the album 'The Bastards', was the only sensible solution. "It was when we were on tour with Enter Shikari, we got some backlash from their fans," Remington remembers back to 2018. "We would constantly hear 'Yah bunch of bastards!' And it stuck. We'd been working on this album for a long time, we've always had the name 'Bastards' in the back of our head, but that tour confirmed that for us. We turned it into something good, in a weird way." Palaye Royale haven't had an easy ride. Picking up flack for being artists that fall into the vaudevillian world of pushing things to the extreme, but always, always, residing in truth. They're rock music for the disenfranchised, but more so than that they are three kids who managed to find a way out of it all, yet the crosshairs still follow like the spotlight in a theatre of dreams. "Honestly, the internet, I've learned, is just a toxic place," he says when asked if it can all get a 'bit much'. "One of my friends told me this great quote, and it always stuck. He said, 'You can be the ripest peach in the world, but some people just don't fucking like peaches'."



