Oxymorrons: "We've always been too rock for hip-hop, and too hip-hop for rock"

Newly signed to the 333 Wreckords Crew, it's an exciting time for Oxymorrons.

Published: 11:35 am, September 18, 2020 Words: Linsey Teggert.

"We're made for this moment. We've been ready for this moment our whole lives," states Oxymorrons' guitarist and vocalist Jafe Paulino. For the Queens, New York four-piece, timing is everything. The universe has decided that it's finally their time. It wasn't until June this year that the hip-hop/rock group saw a real upswing in their trajectory, with the announcement that they had signed to 333 Wreckords Crew, the record collective of former letlive. and current FEVER333 frontman Jason Aalon Butler. There was also the release of their first single under 333 Wrecks, the rip-roaring rallying cry 'Justice', marking the culmination of a long journey marred by being misunderstood. "Oxymorrons started as an idea between my brother Kami and myself," explains vocalist Demi Bellevue. "From day one, Oxymorrons was a hip-hop/rock hybrid, we never wanted to stay in any one genre, and those were the two genres that spoke to us. Different people joined and left until we morphed into the four-piece you see now. It took some time to get here both in formation and sonically – when you're blending genres, it takes time to learn and know how to execute those genres in precise ways." "We've always been too rock for hip-hop, and too hip-hop for rock," adds Jafe. "Everyone is always trying to box us in when we're trying to create this borderless world of music. Oxymorrons has been around a long time, but it's taken a long time for people to come around. Now people are interested, it's great because we can sort of kick the door down and let everyone know that we've been here; not that we're here, but we've been here and belong here." "A lot of the time, people just haven't known what to do with us," says Demi. "They either want us to be completely rock or completely hip-hop, and most of the time, they just want us to become hip-hop. Rock has been so whitewashed that we're really threatening in a lot of spaces – mainly because we're really fucking good, but most of the time it's because we're black and we'd change the paradigm." Oxymorrons are firm believers that everything will happen when it's meant to happen. It's an incredibly refreshing philosophy in a world where self-entitlement is rife. Instead of becoming jaded, the band have focused their energies into more positive channels. "It's maybe for a good reason that this is happening now we're older, more mature and more centred within ourselves," muses Jafe. "Anger is an energy, and all energies can be converted into something else, whether it be into a song or a powerful message." "It's the universe's time anyway, that's the time we operate on," adds Demi. "No matter how important your message is, if it's not ready to be received, it won't be. I've been a practising Buddhist for six years, and it's helped me understand the world in terms of energy and how my internal completely effects and controls my external. I can understand other bands giving in to frustration and giving up, as we tend to allow what we're doing to be measured by the outside, and outside acceptance isn't an absolute in music."



