Check out Orchards' Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Fightstar, Foals, Katy B and more

Take a wander through the band's formative years.

Published: 11:58 am, July 13, 2020

When you load up Spotify, a great big chunk of the time you can’t think what to play, right? You default back to your old favourites, those albums and songs you played on repeat when you first discovered you could make them yours.



This isn’t about guilty pleasures; it’s about those songs you’ll still be listening to when you’re old and in your rocking chair. So, enter Teenage Kicks - a playlist series that sees bands running through the music they listened to in their formative years.

Next up, Orchards.



Queens Of The Stone Age - Go With The Flow

Dan: I religiously watched the Scuzz music video channel as a teen. I remember the first time the video for Go With The Flow came on I was glued to the TV. To be honest, I think it was the visual that got my attention first, but then I became ridiculously obsessed with the song. When I found out Dave Grohl drummed on the track and the whole album that was it, I was hooked. 'Songs For The Deaf' went straight to the top of my go-to albums; I think the whole album circulated as my ringtone until my Sony Ericson died.



Fightstar - Palahniuk's Laughter

Dan: From my memory, Fightstar's album 'Grand Unification' was the first record I discovered and bought myself. It was my first delve into the "heavier" side of music, which led me to discover some of my favourite bands. I must have seen Fightstar play like three times as a teen, one of the best things about going to those shows was discovering Oceansize who opened up for them at the Liverpool Carling Academy, that's where I learnt to always get to the show for the support band!



The Mars Volta - Tetragrammaton

Will: In my early teens we took a lodger into my family home, another drummer coincidentally named Will. I took a lot of inspiration from his playing and the music he brought into the house. When I first listened to his copy of 'Amputechture', it was a mind-bending experience and triggered years of obsession with The Mars Volta. For years, Tetragrammaton was a track I would always go back to playing when I felt like beating the drums up. It was actually me shredding the intro to this song in front of Sam that lead him to ask me to get involved with a project that would later become Orchards.



Poison The Well - Meeting Again For The First Time

Will: The singer of my first band turned me on to the album, 'You Come Before You ', and for me, it's one of those perfect albums that you'd never consider skipping a track of. This song, in particular, is absolutely crushing. It was always my go-to if I was in need of catharsis or just wanted to psych myself up before skating a good hill.



Foals - Cassius

Sam: I think I was watching MTV Rocks or Kerrang and the video for this came on. It absolutely blew my mind that they were all playing different intersecting parts that all somehow came together to make this cohesive melodic music. I loved how the drums sounded like the beat you'd make with an 808 drum machine or something like that! With all that going on and the melody still being the main focus had me instantly hooked. I guess this was the first time I listened to anything like Math Rock before I knew what Math Rock was.



At The Drive In - One Armed Scissor

Sam: My first band started practising in a new place in Liverpool, and the owner and his brother would come and hang out with us from time to time. They heard the kind of stuff we were listening to like Incubus, The Fall Of Troy etc. and they stuck on 'Relationship Of Command'. Safe to say my tiny mind went down a rabbit hole after hearing this song and the way they used effects pedals to really mess with their guitar tones. I was obsessed with the attitude of the music and how raw it sounded. I then watched their performance of this song on The Late Show, and the energy they brought was incredible. It then led me on the check out The Mars Volta, but that's a whole other story!



The Wombats - Kill The Director

Lucy: This album was such a turning point for me. I was such a classic rock girl. Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Thin Lizzy etc. etc. etc. The boy I fancied in school recommended me this album, so 13 year old me ran home and begged my parents to take me shopping and buy it. That we did and I listened to it on repeat for I'd say at least a week. I then went from Dad's old CD collection to full-on 'Indie Cindy' wannabe. The Wombats were playing in London a few weeks later, and my older cousin went. I wasn't old enough, so I asked her to call me after and tell me all about it. She got her rib practically broken from the barriers during this song. So it has always stuck with me so much more than the rest. This was such a musical turning point for me. It led me on to discover bands like Bloc Party, Arctic Monkeys, The Libertines and The Fratellis. Now, look at me. In an Indie Math Rock Pop ish band. Who knows what would have happened if he'd recommended classical music.



Katy B - Why You Always Here

Lucy: I got my first job at 17, working as a Sales Assistant in an independent clothes shop. I was the very bottom on the food chain. Cleaning mirrors, chasing dust bunnies, steaming endless polyester clothes and dragging a hoover around. But, I loved it. The shopping centre was open until 11, so most nights the shifts wouldn't end till almost midnight. Katy B's On a Mission had just been released, and it was the only CD we had in the shop (yes, CD no streaming playlists then). The manager would put it on 10 minutes to close, every. single. night. As soon as this song started, it was time to close the doors and start cleaning. I loved that job. I felt so responsible. Still to this day when I listen to the album, I can smell the mirror cleaner and newspaper (newspaper cleans changing room mirrors better than anything else, little tip there).

