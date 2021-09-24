One Step Closer: "The whole record is sad"

Feature

Run For Cover signees One Step Closer have arrived with their debut album.

Published: 11:16 am, September 24, 2021 Words: Rob Mair.

"The whole record is sad lyrically," considers One Step Closer's Ryan Savitski while discussing his band's debut full length 'This Place You Know', a coming-of-age record about finding yourself disconnected from your hometown.

"It's like when you've grown up in this small town your entire life, and you reach a point where it doesn't feel like home anymore. And every time we get back from tour, I feel sad, and I just want to be somewhere else – that theme is running through the entire record."

In the case of One Step Closer, home is Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, a blue-collar working town that built its fortune on mining, but which has seen better days. However, it's also been home to a thriving hardcore scene for nearly 20 years, birthing bands like Title Fight (who hail from neighbouring Kingston and who defined the sound of hardcore for a generation), Cold World and Bad Seed. One Step Closer are the latest to assume the mantle, marrying classic DC emo with youth crew passion and late 90s melodic hardcore approachability to create a sound inspired by hardcore's past but beholden to no single scene.

Appropriately enough, One Step Closer (completed by guitarists Grady Allen and Ross Thompson, drummer Tommy Norton and bassist Brian Talipan) mine the rich seam of hometown relationships on 'This Place You Know'. Sure, such a trope is manna from hardcore heaven, having served as a constant source of inspiration for genre bands for decades. Whether it's New York bands talking about life on the streets or Florida punks bemoaning the "Gainesville eye", it's a well-worn path, yet for One Step Closer, it all runs a little deeper thanks to the context.

This is especially true on 'Hereafter', the album's slowest, saddest number, and a track with barely a passing resemblance to hardcore. Originally written as an instrumental interlude, Savitski penned lyrics to fit the tune following his grandmother's passing – and her presence is something that can be felt throughout the record.

"At the time we were writing it, my grandmother was struggling with cancer, and my family was crushed by that, so coming home meant I had to keep facing the sad aspects of this place," says Savitski.

"But that song reflects our desire to push the boundaries and to see what we can make. I remember, I was on my way home from Connecticut to go to her funeral, and I was listening to the instrumental of that song, and I was like, 'I need to write lyrics to that right now because it just feels right.' It's one of my favourite songs on the record because it holds a lot of sentimental value.

"And also, I'm thankful the band were so receptive to the idea. They knew my grandma had been bad with cancer for two or three years, so they were there with me through the whole thing, and they knew the relationship I had with them. Like, my grandparents lived a block over, so I'd see them four or five times a week whenever I was home, so I was very happy the band was on board with that."

