One Step Closer: "The whole record is sad"

"The whole record is sad lyrically," considers One Step Closer's Ryan Savitski while discussing his band's debut full length 'This Place You Know', a coming-of-age record about finding yourself disconnected from your hometown.
"It's like when you've grown up in this small town your entire life, and you reach a point where it doesn't feel like home anymore. And every time we get back from tour, I feel sad, and I just want to be somewhere else – that theme is running through the entire record."
In the case of One Step Closer, home is Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, a blue-collar working town that built its fortune on mining, but which has seen better days. However, it's also been home to a thriving hardcore scene for nearly 20 years, birthing bands like Title Fight (who hail from neighbouring Kingston and who defined the sound of hardcore for a generation), Cold World and Bad Seed. One Step Closer are the latest to assume the mantle, marrying classic DC emo with youth crew passion and late 90s melodic hardcore approachability to create a sound inspired by hardcore's past but beholden to no single scene.
Appropriately enough, One Step Closer (completed by guitarists Grady Allen and Ross Thompson, drummer Tommy Norton and bassist Brian Talipan) mine the rich seam of hometown relationships on 'This Place You Know'. Sure, such a trope is manna from hardcore heaven, having served as a constant source of inspiration for genre bands for decades. Whether it's New York bands talking about life on the streets or Florida punks bemoaning the "Gainesville eye", it's a well-worn path, yet for One Step Closer, it all runs a little deeper thanks to the context.
This is especially true on 'Hereafter', the album's slowest, saddest number, and a track with barely a passing resemblance to hardcore. Originally written as an instrumental interlude, Savitski penned lyrics to fit the tune following his grandmother's passing – and her presence is something that can be felt throughout the record.
"At the time we were writing it, my grandmother was struggling with cancer, and my family was crushed by that, so coming home meant I had to keep facing the sad aspects of this place," says Savitski.
"But that song reflects our desire to push the boundaries and to see what we can make. I remember, I was on my way home from Connecticut to go to her funeral, and I was listening to the instrumental of that song, and I was like, 'I need to write lyrics to that right now because it just feels right.' It's one of my favourite songs on the record because it holds a lot of sentimental value.
"And also, I'm thankful the band were so receptive to the idea. They knew my grandma had been bad with cancer for two or three years, so they were there with me through the whole thing, and they knew the relationship I had with them. Like, my grandparents lived a block over, so I'd see them four or five times a week whenever I was home, so I was very happy the band was on board with that."
While 'Hereafter' takes the band deep into indie-rock territory – and to stunning effect, too – elsewhere, 'This Place You Know' is all about the hardcore, and what it does perfectly is pull all the disparate strands of One Step Closer's influences together to take 90s style melodic hardcore spin-kicking into the 21st century.
Yet even in the codified strata of hardcore, such ambition meant the group have had to stop second-guessing themselves and the expectations put on them to make the record they wanted.
"When we put out 'From Me To You', that was us saying 'OK, we want to put out some more melodic emo-type stuff, because that's what we love," says Savitski. "And at the time, we were like, 'Let's not hold anything back'. But then, I still think we held something back because we'd be asking ourselves, 'Is this hardcore enough?'
"We were worried people would think it was too emo sounding, but I think we got a good balance. And although we saw that people reacted positively to that, we also didn't want to just make the same record twice. So, hopefully, this isn't too far out of the wheelhouse of the last record, but people also recognise it as a step forward."
What's undeniably hardcore is releasing a record on the bonafide bastion of the scene, Revelation. Formed in 1987 and home to the likes of Gorilla Biscuits, Youth of Today and Judge, it's the de facto stamp of approval on any band associated with the youth crew or Straight Edge movements (Savitski himself is Straight Edge). And, while 'This Place You Know' is officially released through Run For Cover, the group cut a deal for a pressing via Revelation, as well as additional variants through old label Triple B and tastemakers Brooklyn Vegan, amongst others. But, understandably, getting some hot wax on Revelation's trademark yellow/gold vinyl was most appealing to Savitski.
"I'm just happy that people were psyched enough on the record that they'd want to do exclusives," he laughs. "But yeah, when we were talking about it, I brought up Rev, and it turned out they'd already reached out to Run For Cover. I was so stoked; like a Rev gold record – it's so cool. Everyone was hyped.
"And the fact that the people who wanted to do the other exclusives are people that support us. It felt good that they were willing to do this."
Ultimately, such backing from scene elders shows just how successfully One Step Closer have married the past and the present of the hardcore world. In a genre forever preoccupied with looking back and pointing at former high watermarks, few new acts ever ascend to the levels of scene godheads. With 'This Place You Know', One Step Closer have given themselves more than a fighting chance of bucking that trend…
Taken from the October issue of Upset. One Step Closer's debut album 'This Place You Know' is out 24th September.
