On tour with Australia's Hockey Dad

Check out some snaps from their time on the road with DZ Deathrays and Horror My Friend.

Published: 12:43 pm, February 17, 2020 Photos: Tom Healy.

When we heard top drawer Aussie talent Hockey Dad were off on tour in Canada with fellow wonders from Down Under DZ Deathrays and Horror My Friend, we figured ‘why not get them to take some photos and document the whole thing in a tour diary kind of scenario’. So we did. And they did. And here it is. Plus, we've a bonus playlist from the band, featuring acts they listened to 'on the bus'.

1 - CALGARY

Family Reunion Dinner. This was shot at about 3pm after a long overnight drive out of Vancouver. Everybody had a big night beforehand and finally climbed out of the bus for some fresh air and food. Big tour party meals have a good vibe about them. Different stories from the night before or past tours come up, and it's a good place to get the hair of the dog into you. We also spent about $30 in that scratchy machine pictured. 2 - CALGARY

A beautiful view that I can assure nobody was awake to see. Canada has probably the best driving experience you could ask for. Cold climates and constant snow are not the usual deal we have touring at home. The weather and how to negotiate it is a whole travelling experience within itself. 3 - EDMONTON

Travelling on a big bus with all three bands together was really different from what we have experienced before. Sometimes it's the last place you want to be in the world, and at other times you really don't want to go to the venue to soundcheck.



4 - EDMONTON

Billy in Edmonton. Definitely one of the coldest nights of the tour. Also, the origin city of a nasty stomach bug that ripped through the tour. On the plus side, we bought some sleds from Walmart and were finding mounds in carparks to slip down. The gig itself was also one of the best. 5 - EDMONTON

A good show cures all that ails on tour. Edmonton did its part in keeping us all healthy. 6 - LONDON, CA

The good people from The Flying Monkeys Craft Brewery treated us to a few slabs of local product. Although they did give us way too many cases to drink in our two remaining days. After we first denied a keg.



7 - LONDON, CA

Horror My Friend: "What does a snow angel actually look like?".

Hockey Dad: "Like this!" 8 - OTTAWA

Billy and Simon from DZ Deathrays enjoying something really yellow, covered in gravy and surely washed down with a pint-sized small coke. You could count on one hand the number of vegetables these fellas ate on tour. 9 - OTTAWA

Sleep where you can get it. Josh from Horror My Friend getting a quick hour in before he is required to make a lot of noise.



10 - OTTAWA

There's an argument going around that being first support if the best gig of them all. You finish early with more time to do whatever the fuck you want. Here's Tom of HMF multitasking so he can drink longer… 11 - TORONTO

Finding the sweet spot in Toronto. Steve joined us for the first time to play bass on this tour. I've still never met a person who doesn't like Steve. 12 - TORONTO

Lachlan From DZ dipping his feet in the pool.



13 - DICE GAME

At the end of most tours, we've done the whole crew gets together and puts in their day's pay. The dice game decides who leaves the tour eating steak at the airport and who doesn't. 14 - BUS DRIVER

Steve, our bus driver. A great Texan man who navigated the rugged terrain while we got shitfaced behind him. 15 - FAREWELL

Last show with the whole crew in Toronto. Paying respects to the big bus that kept us warm, safe and entertained.