Ocean Grove: "We're all primed and ready to take on the world"

Aussie bunch Ocean Grove are back with their second album.

Published: 12:47 pm, April 08, 2020

Aussie bunch Ocean Grove are back with their second album, ‘Flip Phone Fantasy’. An ambitious full-length that sees them take on mixtape culture via sprawling genres and influences, “this record is the first of its kind,” frontman Dale Tanner asserts.



Your new album's really fun and interesting, what was your starting point for it?

Twiggy: We got together in the studio, wrote down the collective goals of what we wanted to get across in the songs and then put our heads together. We knew for certain, beyond anything else, that it needed to be colourful, feel-good and packed with PMA energy. We challenged ourselves to create the most sonically diverse compilation of music we've ever created. We wanted the album to have a mixtape feel and to really push the boundaries of what listeners have come to expect, not only of us, but of rock albums in general. We also hoped to show the entire rainbow of human emotion - the dark, the light and everything in between.



You guys have been talking about this record for a while now, is it coming out later than you expected it would?

Twiggy: Nope, everything is going down just as planned and we couldn't be more excited!



How are you finding the line-up switch around, has it impacted the way you create your music, or the way the band runs day to day?

Dale: Ultimately, no. We're all energy right now and still hold the core values of OG at the centre with everything we do and write. PMA! No holdbacks. We're all primed and ready to take on the world. It's never felt better!



Was there anything you wanted to try out for this album that you hadn't had a bash at before?

Dale: Stylistically, we hadn't really explored the Brit-rock sounds a lot of us love so much and grew up on. So with the big inclusion of Twiggy and his writing capabilities, we were able to inject a whole lot of that into the album. The main attitude we embraced while in the studio was that of taking risks and going with the flow and not hesitating when it came to any idea - and that included shutting down said ideas. Songs on this album came about a lot more organically this way, because a song idea could start from literally a lyric, sample or bass line rather than usually starting with a guitar riff.



"We all deal with our separate demons, but they have a commonality in the way of being crippling without warning" Twiggy Hunter