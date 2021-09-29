Nova Twins: "We want people to feel accepted"

Feature

Not ones to let isolation cut off their spirit, Nova Twins keep their positive momentum rolling ever forward into the mayhem of Reading's return.

Published: 10:33 am, September 29, 2021 Words: Finlay Holden.

Punk duo Nova Twins have had as gutting a year as any – after releasing their debut LP 'Who Are The Girls?' back in February 2020, they had a brief stint of shows to show the tracks off to the world, before... well, you know.

"It was a weird time with mixed emotions," vocalist and guitarist Amy Love recalls. "Everything was already starting to shut down while we were on tour, so we were really excited to play ['Who Are The Girls?'], but as the gigs went on, people were getting warned that the country was going to get shut down while we were in France."

"We were driving to our next gig, then we'd be told to stop, then the next minute we were on the road again… then finally we were all sent home," bassist Georgia South describes as if it were yesterday. Looking around at the chaos and energy surrounding 2021's return to Reading Festival, she quickly cheers up. "We missed the whole festival season for our first album, so it feels extra special to be here now. We're really looking forward to playing today's show with all our album material."

Nova Twins' debut is the culmination of years of hard graft, following on from numerous EPs, single releases and live shows. "We didn't really know what we were doing," Amy admits. "We had a very punk approach; just record and release anything that we want. There were no cycles; we just did anything we wanted at that time. Eventually, people said, okay, now is the time; we want an album. Our team grew around that time, and we've loved the journey."

Since 2016, the London-based revolutionaries have taken a very DIY approach to their music, taking complete control of and responsibility for each creative choice.

"We've always had to navigate the industry differently anyway with the music that we make and the people that we are," Amy considers. "We thought, it's taken us this long to get here, let's make sure we do things how we actually want to do them. Why would you want to compromise? What is the point?"

