The rise of Norwegian emo: "We're growing because other bands are growing, and that's great"

There’s something exciting happening in Norway - a group of bands at the forefront of a thriving new wave of emo. Spielbergs, Onsloow and Flight Mode check in.



Published: 3:58 pm, June 01, 2022 Words: Rob Mair.

"If they like you abroad, you get Norway for free," comes the disembodied voice from Flight Mode's rehearsal studio. The band are in the middle of their fourth practice ever, even though with the release of EP 'Torshov '05', the Oslo-based group have a perfect eight-song discography. Vocalist Sjur Lyseid jokes they've recorded more singles than they've had band practices. If it seems like a back-to-front way of approaching music, then little about making emo-inspired music is straightforward in Norway. With few cities to play in, and a small but dedicated fanbase, Norwegian artists must focus their efforts abroad to get attention. Sometimes acts, scenes, and trends stick – ask the casual fan on the street, and they might mention A-Ha, Sigrid or even black metal – but Norway's geography is not conducive to supporting an indie-rock scene like those found in the UK or the US. Yet, against the odds, the Norwegian emo scene is thriving, with a handful of acts on the cusp of breaking out. Onsloow's Mathias Nylenna calls this 'the third wave of Norwegian indie-rock'. Oslo's Spielbergs are the most advanced of the acts associated with it, yet other bands are garnering attention too. Both Flight Mode and Trondheim-based Onsloow have met with overseas acclaim over the last 12 months, while Killer Kid Mozart, Lazy Queen and This Daze continue to build their profiles nationally and internationally. So, what better time to bring together these titans of Norwegian indie-rock to find out just what the frick is going on?



"Norway's so small. You're either in the mainstream, or you're playing to ten people" Sjur Lyseid, Flight Mode

To understand the current landscape, you need to go back two decades. Norway used to have a thriving hardcore and emo-core scene, of which Spielberg's drummer Christian Løvhaug (as part of Dogpile) and Onsloow's Mathias Nylenna (Angora Static) – alongside many of today's players – were part. Fast forward ten years, and, echoing the burgeoning emo revival scene in the States, a more nuanced sound emerged. It centred around Youth Pictures of Florence Henderson, who were picked up by doyens of the scene Count Your Lucky Stars. A veritable 'who's who' of Norwegian indie, the post-rock inspired group specialised in long-form cuts with vast swathes of instrumental passages. It's no surprise they found themselves a fan in Empire! Empire! I Was A Lonely Estate's Keith Latinen. Today, members of Youth Pictures of Florence Henderson can be found in Onsloow (Morten Samdal – who also runs the influential How Is Annie? record label) and Flight Mode (Anders Blom Nilsen). At this point, it's also worth mentioning Monzano and The Little Hands of Asphalt too, both of which came from the furtive imagination of Flight Mode's Sjur Lyseid and rose to prominence during this period. With such a small and interlinked scene, it's little surprise to learn that Christian, Mathias and Sjur are, first and foremost, friends. Onsloow found themselves playing with Spielbergs a couple of days before we talk, while pictures on social media showed members of Onsloow and Flight Mode hanging out at the show. "In a strange way, it feels like it's all come together at the same time," says Christian. "Of course, we all saw more of each other a decade ago, but now we're all in bands again at the same time; it's funny to think about how they're all somehow relevant to each other." "We were all in bands that were big around here maybe ten or fifteen years ago, but I feel it's easier to do something that has a very specific sound and for that to find an audience," continues Sjur. "Like, Norway's so small. You're either in the mainstream, or you're playing to ten people. "And that's true for metal or hip-hop bands too. It's not just for bands like us. If three bands are doing this style of music, then we're probably the only three bands." "Not many people in Norway listened to emo 20 years ago, but everyone who did started a band," concludes Mathias. This statement certainly rings true for Spielbergs, Onsloow and Flight Mode. Whether it's the frenetic indie-pop of The Anniversary, the sombre narratives and buzzsaw guitars of the Weakerthans or the propulsive energy of Braid, there's evident love and acknowledgement for emo's golden era refracted through every band.



This sense of nostalgia also translates to the lyrics and, through happenstance, is echoed in Spielbergs' recent single 'Brother of Mine' and Flight Mode's 'Twentyfour' – which oddly feel like different sides of the same coin. But, as much as nostalgia is a valuable creative crutch, it can only take you so far. All three bands are interested in capturing a time and a place, but are eager to not simply repeat the past. With bruising experiences of the music industry behind them – and wiser heads on their shoulders – the current outlook of the groups is one of low-key enjoyment and the desire to embrace the creative process without thinking about big breaks or asking 'what does it all mean?' "Music is my job, but Flight Mode is my hobby," says Sjur, a producer, mixer and sound engineer. Through this work, he connected with Flight Mode's Anders and Eirik Kirkemyr (also of Dråpe). Anders and Eirik had worked together as part of Ben Leiper, alongside Youth Pictures of Florence Henderson's Gjermund Jappée, the act closest sonically to Flight Mode. Indeed, to further evidence the tight-knit nature of the scene, a little inside joke shared by the members of Flight Mode can be seen in the track names of Monzano's 'The Buildings, Then the Trees' and Ben Leiper's wondrously brilliant 'The Trees, Then the Buildings'. Ultimately, Flight Mode is a band borne from relationships that are several years old – as well as an evident and shared love for The Weakerthans, which runs through the output of Flight Mode and Ben Leiper. "It's so nice to be in a band that has that sort of energy where it is something that we can do for fun. For example, I can drink beer when we rehearse," laughs Sjur in conclusion. "I agree. That's why we started Spielbergs, too," continues Christian. "We wanted to do something fun again. But suddenly, you get a lot of responsibilities, and it's hard to keep it fun. Maybe it's got a little more serious than what we meant to at the start." For Spielbergs, success all happened by chance. A lucky encounter with Prescription PR's James Parrish at a festival led to the creation of a label to push Spielbergs to the UK market. At the time, the group had put out one single on a tiny label. "I think he'd had a couple of pints when he saw us," laughs Christian. "I have no idea why he loved that show. Every time I hit my kick drum, there was feedback in my monitors. The only thing I can remember was that show was extremely loud, and I had no idea what we sounded like. It might have kicked everything off for us, but it was a shit gig!"



But what Spielbergs' success has meant is a steady focus on Norwegian indie-rock - something that's only intensified over the last 18 months following their switch to Big Scary Monsters and Fysisk Format. Flight Mode, meanwhile, have found themselves on the boutique label Sound As Language, run by former Tiny Engines publicist Will Miller, while Onsloow have teamed up with hip US label Friend Club and How Is Annie? to release their self-titled debut. Yet despite label backing, all three bands maintain a fierce DIY spirit, epitomised by their willingness to push the music themselves. "Something that's common between all three bands is that we still do a lot of stuff ourselves," says Christian. "We're lucky to have signed to BSM and Fysisk Format, but we've been in bands for so long, and we know so many people that we're happy just sharing songs via messenger or whatever. Like, 'we know this person at this label might like it, let's send it over'." "We picked up that DIY spirit from when we were younger," attests Sjur, acknowledging that Kirkemyr has done a lot of the legwork to get Flight Mode's EPs out to people and onto the radar of Sound as Language. This openness extends to promoting other bands' work, too, meaning it has the feel of a supportive and progressive scene, with each act championing the others while simultaneously spurring each other on to greater heights. Sjur says that part of this – in his case, at least – is about getting past the elitism that exists in indie-rock. "It feels good," he jokes. "I think, for many years, I was considered to be 'hard to get', but I don't feel like that's me anymore." "But we wouldn't promote each other's work if we didn't enjoy them," continues Mathias, a journalist and broadcaster by trade. "I love Flight Mode, and I love Spielbergs, ever since I first heard their music. In fact, I think I was one of the first people to write about Spielbergs, and that was long before I started to think about getting back into music. "I think it's easier to spread the word now, but also, we're pushing each other as far as we can, and we're talking about our little scene." "It is really supportive," says Sjur. "Even though we all know each other from way back, and we don't really see each other much these days, we still go to each other's shows. I don't think it was as supportive as this for a lot of years. Now it feels like we're growing because other bands are growing, and that's great."

The camaraderie reflects what's currently happening in the UK scene, too, and it's not hard to draw parallels. For example, a UK emo Discord channel has taken wings and is being used to elevate bands, discuss gig swaps, and help promote acts to a broader audience. It harks back to the DIY days of yore but simply utilises modern digital tools instead of mail-order catalogues and dusty Filofaxes. But even in the dark recesses of the UK emo scene, what's happening in Norway isn't going unnoticed. Onsloow, Flight Mode, and Spielbergs have all been championed by Surface Noise zine and Heavenly Creature Records. At the same time, I Feel Fine and Brutalligators - members of that previously mentioned Discord – will find themselves on the road with Flight Mode in May. But while envious eyes are being thrown toward our Norwegian neighbours, the feeling is mutual. A Lakes jumper was the talk of Norwegian indie-rock Instagram, while Brutalligators and Fight Milk will travel to Norway later this year to play at the prestigious Indiefjord festival. There are questions around sustainability, however. Many bands in Norway are short-lived or exist in a semi-permanent stasis. For example, there was an eight-year gap between The Little Hands of Asphalt's 'Floors' and 'Half Empty', while even Flight Mode's first EP consisted of songs written and recorded four years before release. Ben Leiper, meanwhile, have two more songs written and have recently announced a one-off acoustic living room show. Their last singles all dropped in 2018. Spielbergs are perhaps more solid in this regard, but they still must fight to balance what makes them happy with the stuff that makes being in a band a chore. With Norway a limited market, it means having to find moderate success abroad – which brings us back to the point: 'If they like you abroad, then you get Norway for free.' "It's easier to build a crowd in the UK or Europe," says Christian. "More people attend our shows in London than in Oslo – even though the press has been really into us here." Mathias says that he can't see Onsloow touring much domestically or in Europe, although he's loved getting on the road in previous bands. Here, the ambitions are modest and – hopefully – easy to meet. "We will mostly about becoming a better live band," he says. "We'll play Oslo, Trondheim and Bergen – maybe a festival if they're interested – but I'd like to keep making records and putting out songs. But touring Norway? It can never be about making money." For Sjur, the aims are much more complicated. By focussing locally, he can only see a path to frustration, but he's also been around the music business long enough to know not to take anything for granted. He says Flight Mode haven't really thought about playing in Norway as the limit for the market for their band might only be 500 people. "You can play Olso, Trondheim and Bergen, and anywhere else you're playing to 15 people who don't really care," he says. While this might make Sjur sound burned out, he's also a self-confessed contrarian. There's no question that he's been stoked about the response to the first Flight Mode EP, both domestically and internationally. But instead, he hopes the success of Flight Mode will inspire the next generation of Norwegian indie-rockers. Regardless of what success looks like in the long term, Onsloow, Spielbergs and Flight Mode have all helped create a scene based around nostalgia and a sound that harks back to indie-rock and emo's breakthrough era. All three may sound different, but you can see the throughlines, the shared influences and the respect they have for each other. "I feel like we're all revisiting our youth," says Sjur. "We're all doing what we would have done in 1998. You can't unlearn the 20 years that have passed, so what you've got is a skewed version of that; maybe a better version of that. Trying to be young and stupid again isn't possible."

