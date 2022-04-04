Check out Northlane's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Limp Bizkit, Slipknot, Sum 41 and more

Playlist

Take a wander through Marcus Bridge's formative years.

Published: 10:22 am, April 04, 2022



When you load up Spotify, a great big chunk of the time you can’t think what to play, right? You default back to your old favourites, those albums and songs you played on repeat when you first discovered you could make them yours.



This isn’t about guilty pleasures; it’s about those songs you’ll still be listening to when you’re old and in your rocking chair. So, enter Teenage Kicks - a playlist series that sees bands running through the music they listened to in their formative years.

Next up, Marcus Bridge from Northlane.



Billy Talent - Line and Sinker

I had a friend in high school who would show me a lot of music I'd never heard before, 'Line and Sinker' being one of those songs. Ben's voice immediately caught my ear, and for the longest time, I thought it was actually a solo artist named Billy Talent until years later when I rediscovered the band for myself and fell in love with their entire discography.



Alter Bridge - Metalingus

I watched a lot of wrestling when I was younger, and this song accompanied one of my favourite wrestlers, Edge. I first became aware of the band with the song 'Open Your Eyes', and when I listened to the rest of that album, I was shocked to find out that Edge's theme music was on there as well.



Limp Bizkit - My Generation

When I was 14, I had a second-hand iPod with a bunch of music I'd never heard before loaded onto it. I was living in Queensland at the time and had to take an hour-long bus trip to get to school every day. I felt like an outcast at a new school, but I would play this song on repeat, and it really helped me get through a pretty tough period of my life.



Slipknot - Before I Forget

There was a period of time when Channel V (the Australian equivalent of MTV) would play heaps of heavy music. Long before we knew what Slipknot looked like under the masks, the music video for 'Before I Forget' was the closest we got. This song is so catchy and still gets stuck in my head from time to time, and Slipknot still stands as an all-time favourite band for me.



Four Year Strong - Wasting Time

I listened to this song so much in high school, and now that I'm older, it takes me back to my teenage years and sometimes even brings a tear to my eye as I think of a more carefree and simple time, hanging out with my friends and doing dumb stuff that you can only get away with in your youth. It perfectly captures the feeling of getting older and having to leave a lot of that behind.



Sum 41 - We're All To Blame

As a kid, I knew the singles that Sum 41 had put out like 'Fat Lip' and 'In Too Deep', but when I listened to the album 'Chuck', I was kind of shocked to find that they had a darker, slightly heavier side and that really resonated with me. They put no limits on how far they could push their music which I still find really inspiring.



Relient K - Forget and Not Slow Down

I think I listen to this song and album a lot more now than I did when I was younger. Matt Thiesen's lyric writing has been a huge inspiration as of late, and this song is one of the main reasons. This song encourages the listener to not get caught up in the things we can't change as it only slows us down from making any real progress in our lives.

