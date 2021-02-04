Normandie: "This time, I wanted to write about something that was very personal to me"

Feature

Swedish alt-rockers Normandie are taking back control with their third album, 'Dark & Beautiful Secrets'.

February 04, 2021

With their unflinching third album, Stockholm post-hardcore trio Normandie – singer Philip Strand, guitarist Håkan Almbladh and drummer Anton Franzon - deftly deal in difficult truths and pushed-down feelings. 'Dark & Beautiful Secrets' explores everything from panic attacks ('Hostage') to religion ('Holy Water', 'Bury Me Alive', 'Renegade') with disarming honesty.

"This is a really dark album to me," Philip explains. "We decided to be as intimate and personal as possible, sharing true stories from our past for the first time."

"Everyone has secrets," he considers, "each and every one of us has something buried deep down inside that we desperately keep hidden away from the judging eyes of the world."

It's a step up for the group, and potentially - along with their recent signing to Easy Life Records - a sign that we'll be seeing a lot more of them on UK shores very soon indeed. Well, when we're not all stuck at home, anyway.



When did you start work on your new album, and what was your mindset like going into it?

We started working on it as soon as we delivered LP2 'White Flag' to mixing. It's nice to start playing around with new ideas when you're the most sick of your songs and sound. We usually delete all presets and start buying new plugins/synths ready for the next one.



What was the timeline like putting it together? Did social-distancing impact you much?

It's always the same, it's all cool and chill until it's not anymore. All of a sudden it was two months to mix deadline and we had to start narrowing down a 15-20 tracklist to about 10-12. Then came corona and saved our asses kinda. So we went back to the studio again to see if we could find new ideas, and we did! 'Babylon' was born post-deadline, thanks to corona.

We've met up every Wednesday, cause in Sweden we haven't had any lockdowns. The restrictions have pretty much been "Keep your social circle tight and avoid public transport." I got my first mask a few weeks ago!



Did you set out to do anything new with this one, that you hadn't tried on the first two?

Oh, yeah, just about everything. We mixed it ourselves this time, I did a bit of screaming again (first time since our first EP), and we drew influences from early musical experiences like Toto, Metallica and Tool.



What do you enjoy writing about at the moment? Does that come through on this record?

Since I also write for pop artists, I cover pretty much every subject that is love-related, so I've tried to stay away from that on this album. Up until this point, I've been wanting to write songs for the fans, songs that people can relate to and easily feel attached too, but this time I felt like I wanted to write about something that was very personal to me, write about personal growth, life and death and everything in-between. Hopefully, people can relate to that too.

