NOBRO: "We love to shred"

Feature

Montreal, Canada foursome NOBRO are a lot of people’s favourite new band right now - and for good reason. Find out for yourself with their new EP, ‘Live Your Truth Shred Some Gnar’.

Published: 11:22 am, February 23, 2022 Words: Linsey Teggert. Photos: Camille Gladu Drouin.

"Our mission statement as a band would be the title of our new EP, 'Live Your Truth Shred Some Gnar'," states NOBRO vocalist and bassist Kathryn McCaughey. "We love to shred, we love putting on a big, loud performance - it's so fun to be aggressive."

With the release of their kick-ass second EP, the Montreal quartet are ready to challenge the boys club, proving they can thrash just as hard, riff just as loud, and have a ridiculous amount of fun doing so. Initially founded by Kathryn alone, their name comes from something she found herself repeating to men who approached her to play in the band when she was searching for like-minded female musicians: 'No, bro'.

Kathryn stuck to her guns and rounded up NOBRO's line-up with drummer Sarah Dion, guitarist Karolane Carbonneau and keyboardist and percussionist Lisandre Bourdage, the four-piece pursuing the fast, energetic sound that had always captured her attention, though it wasn't exactly smooth sailing at first.

"At the beginning, our skill level wasn't there, so it was really hard to get to the point where we could play the music we wanted to play; it was always a little off. You could see what we were going for, but we never quite stuck the landing," Kathryn muses. "As we developed as a band, it all started to come together. The music I've always wanted to play is now being played because we have that skill level now."

Someone NOBRO credit with helping to hone their skills is producer Thomas D'Arcy who worked on their debut EP 'Sick Hustle', and they returned to for 'Live Your Truth.' Both Kathryn and Karolane are somewhat sheepish when discussing their first recording experience with Thomas. "I was fighting with Thom all the time; we just weren't on the same page to begin with," remembers Karolane.

"Going into that recording process was my first time in a professional setting, and I had a little bit of a hard time with that in the beginning," adds Kathryn. "There was a moment that involved me kicking down a bathroom door... It's really hard when you have your own vision of yourself, but other people have a different vision, but at the end of the day it really pushed us to become the band that we are today. We're extremely grateful for Thom in our lives; he kept us on our P's and Q's and kept us accountable for the music we were making. It was rough sometimes, but he just wanted the best for us."

So how did their second recording experience compare to the first? "It was smooth; we did it in two weeks," says Karolane. "We partied a lot more," laughs Kathryn. In fact, the atmosphere was so much more easy-going the second time around that the EP's final track, acoustic jam 'Life is a Voyage', was recorded live in one take before the magic mushrooms they'd taken kicked in. "After that, it was impossible to play. It was fine, it was fine, the floor was kind of high," recalls Karolane before exploding into giggles.

