Nessa Barrett: "I've been in the studio working on my debut project"

Feature

Yes, everyone has a track with Travis Barker these days, but Nessa Barrett has also hit big, BIG numbers with her latest single, ‘la di die’.

Published: 1:59 pm, July 07, 2021

Racking up streams in the actual millions, several coveted TV spots, and buzzy collabs aplenty. New Jersey-born and Los Angeles-based alt-pop singer-songwriter Nessa Barrett is firmly on the up and up, and her latest single, 'la di die (feat. jxdn)', looks set to push her into a whole new league.



Hi Nessa! How's it going, what are you up to today?

Hi! Things have been good. Today, I filmed a press video, drew in my sketchbook and had a rehearsal for an upcoming performance.



When did you first realise you wanted to be a musician, has it been a life-long ambition for you?

Music has always been in my family - I grew up with a studio in my house for as long as I can remember. My dad is a producer/rapper, my mom has always been into underground music, showing me upcoming artists. I've always wished to be a singer as well blowing out my candles for my birthday every year.



Leaving for LA at 17 was a super ballsy move, did you land on your feet quickly? How were those first few months?

It was! Luckily I had been travelling back and forth before I moved, so I already had a studio I recorded at, so I spent a lot of time there until I was fully settled in. The studio has always felt like home, no matter where it physically is.



How much work went into building up your early following with videos and such? What was the planning and creation process like?

As crazy as this sounds - not too much. My first video that went viral was just me and my friends goofing off at school. It all happened really naturally.



Was it the videos that landed you a record deal in the end?

A producer at the studio I was introduced to was actually the one who saw a cover of me singing on TikTok and brought me in to start working on music - he helped introduce me to some more people in the business that helped land a record deal.



'Pain' did tremendously well, especially as your debut track - did you know it was a special song when you were putting it together?

At the time, I was just singing everything I was feeling and laid it into the song. It was actually a 30 min song when I first wrote it. I do feel like all the emotions I was feeling is something that my audience could relate to, which is why it ended up being as special as it is.



Do you get a feeling for which songs are going to do well?

It depends! I definitely know when I made something really special, but sometimes the fans surprise me with how much they relate and feel a song.