Check out Nervus's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Five Knuckle, Sick Of It All, Propagandhi and more

Take a wander through Em Foster's formative years.

Published: 10:23 am, June 24, 2022

When you load up Spotify, a great big chunk of the time you can’t think what to play, right? You default back to your old favourites, those albums and songs you played on repeat when you first discovered you could make them yours.



This isn’t about guilty pleasures; it’s about those songs you’ll still be listening to when you’re old and in your rocking chair. So, enter Teenage Kicks - a playlist series that sees bands running through the music they listened to in their formative years.

Next up, Em Foster from Nervus.



Five Knuckle - Not Like That

Scrappy hardcore from Bristol on Household Name Records. One of the first times I ever got on stage was when this band played my local youth club, and age 13 I asked them if I could play it with them on guitar. For some reason, they let me!



Howards Alias - The Weekend Trip

Matt Reynolds from Salem used to front this weird ska/prog punk band called Howard's Alias. Obviously, a mix of genres not to everyone's taste, but the songwriting is undeniably excellent, and this CD got some pretty serious rotation.



DJ Luck and MC Neat - A Little Bit Of luck

UKG was absolutely huge when I was growing up. This tune was literally everywhere and still goes. Saw them do a set at a bar in Hemel Hempstead, and it was exactly what you might expect that to be, in the best possible way.



Dillinja - Twist 'Em Out (ft Skibadee)

When I was 17, I learned to drive in my mum's Renault Clio, and I had a DnB mix CD that had this tune on along with a bunch of Shy FX, Andy C, Pendulum, DJ Hype. In hindsight, the sound system in that car was absolutely rubbish, but I maintain that this tune sounds great anywhere. RIP Skibadee.



Sick Of It All - Call To Arms

The title track off of my favourite Sick Of It All album. I bought this record at CD Warehouse in Watford, off of Paul, who plays keys in Nervus. This record ruled, but he also sold me a Soulfly CD, which was absolute shite.



Propagandhi - Fuck The Border

This band made an indelible impression on me as a kid, and remains very important to me as an adult.

"I stand not by my country, but by people of the whole fucking world. No fences, no borders. Free movement for all. Fuck the border."

