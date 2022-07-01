Momma: "We're big music nerds"

Feature

Brooklyn-via-Los Angeles duo Momma lift the lid on their rock star-inspired new album.

Published: 11:09 am, July 01, 2022

Brooklyn-via-Los Angeles duo Momma have had an exciting time of late, with a set of dates supporting band-of-the-moment Wet Leg, and their first-ever trip to the UK. Dual vocalists/guitarists Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten take a break from watching true crime on TV in their London hotel to spill the beans on their upcoming new album, 'Household Name' - a record inspired by 'the rise and fall of the rock star'.



Hey guys, you're currently in the UK for a few live shows - is there anything you're particularly keen to experience while you're over?

This is our first time in the UK. We're super excited to explore London and do all of the touristy stuff tomorrow, like The National Gallery and Buckingham Palace.



You've just played some dates with Wet Leg, right? Any fun stories from the road?

The Wet Leg dates were fun! We got super drunk with a bunch of old Portland indie-heads. We overheard them talking about Guided By Voices, so we ended up hanging out with them for a while.



When did you make the move from LA to Brooklyn? What prompted you to relocate?

Etta came to Brooklyn for college in 2017. Allegra went to school in New Orleans for four years and then came to Brooklyn after graduating. It just seems like the best city to be in to do music.



How are you settling in to New York, do you already have lots of musician friends there?

We're very settled! We've got a good amount of musician friends, but also normal friends.



Where do you like to hang out?

You can basically find us in any Bushwick bar with a pool table.



When did you start work on your new album, 'Household Name'?

We started working on 'Household Name' in August 2020 right after Allegra moved to New York. We were just super, super eager to write and demo as much as possible. It was still pretty locked down in New York, so we didn't really have much to do besides write music.

