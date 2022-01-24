Modern Error: "It felt like the beginning of self-discovery"

Twin brothers Zak and Kel Pinchin are an ambitious pair. Launching their debut album with Modern Error, 'Victim Of A Modern Age' sees them explore ideas about the way we live our lives via a project that hinges on duality and bold juxtaposition, seeking inspiration from anything from philosophy to film.
Hi Zak! What are you up to today? Are you guys doing well?
I am finishing up the edit on our next music video for 'It's Just A Feeling'. I'm feeling good today, productive and looking ahead instead of back.
Congrats on reaching your debut album, what was your starting point for the record? Did you already have songs earmarked for it?
Thank you ever so much, this is a pinnacle for any band, and for us, we have been waiting to create a body of work for such a long time; it's incredible to be here. 'Victim Of A Modern Age' started with the intention to create a body of work that was a true representation of the name itself and the people writing it. We had the idea of creating this dual album concept within a single album format, playing with the idea of natural synthetic and evolving across two worlds; This gave us the chance and ability to explore concepts and sonics how we really wanted.
What was your headspace like going into it?
It honestly felt like the beginning of self-discovery. We had an idea of what it should be and sound like - but we were in the pursuit of finding our voice. And from there, you simply lose yourself. I know I had a really tough year and was feeling quite lost. Losing myself in this process was everything I needed.
You write a lot about the state of the world - what drew you to these themes? Was there a particular issue or incident that spurred you on?
We created this band to be a mirror to our current way of life and to show the sign of the times. The album is an extension of the same kind of thing. I've always lent to other art that seemed to show what makes us all human in our own damaged glory or what motives us to be the people that we are. I'm simply looking at the world from my perspective. I feel it's what great art is for; to show the world you know but not as you know it. We found ourselves in a pandemic, writing about someone falling victim to an isolated modern world and each of us reflecting on our purpose whilst we are on this earth - it wasn't what initially struck us to write this record, but I feel that whole 18 months and represents everything that's happening in the world in a condensed and heightened experience.
If you could fix one issue afflicting the modern age, what would it be?
It's a tough one to articulate and to pick, but I believe we have become too reliant on short win and gain based vices that we don't appreciate anything or understand anything with integrity or depth and are hopelessly desiring what's next. I feel like it's damaging the future of the human race as beings of progress, empathy and unity. Where fame trumps great, and speed of fix trumps genuine understanding or actual truth, and it's like an addiction impossible to get out of.
The album's blurb references both film director Stanley Kubrick and philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche - did you have a lot of non-musical inspirations?
I believe Modern Error to be much more of a surreal experience. We input the world in any way possible to create something that means something and hopefully speaks to you, sonically, visually, philosophically. I simply believe those two names hold the same morals as what Modern Error do.
What was the biggest challenge you came up against during the record's creation?
I'd say the process of making it. We began our journey approaching this record with what I consider to be a 'standard way of construction' - a month-long session with a producer in a studio; at the end of it, the record would be mixed and then done. This was not the case. I felt we kind of had to figure out how Modern Error were meant to make a record and that learning curve was tricky. We realised to create it the way we wanted, we would have to produce it ourselves and do small sessions over time, so we could take it away and asses or record as we write until it felt right. To me, it's how music should be made - producing and engineering during its expression - I found it so much more natural to how me and my brother work. We went away from that initial session with a full record of finished songs, but we simply started again to make it sound the way it was intended. There are so many things to overcome during the process of an album, including personal trauma - the way to overcome it is simply to use it as fuel. This album was our self revolution, and I hope it speaks volumes.
Where do you hope the album will take you?
I want this album to show Modern Error in its truest light, and to find the people that need it. p
Taken from the February issue of Upset. Modern Error's album 'Victim Of A Modern Age' is out 21st January.
