Modern Error: "It felt like the beginning of self-discovery"

Peterborough’s Modern Error - led by Zak (vocals) and Kel Pinchin (guitar) - make cinematic alt-rock about life’s big issues.

Published: 10:46 am, January 24, 2022 Photos: Ashlea Bea.

Twin brothers Zak and Kel Pinchin are an ambitious pair. Launching their debut album with Modern Error, 'Victim Of A Modern Age' sees them explore ideas about the way we live our lives via a project that hinges on duality and bold juxtaposition, seeking inspiration from anything from philosophy to film.



Hi Zak! What are you up to today? Are you guys doing well?

I am finishing up the edit on our next music video for 'It's Just A Feeling'. I'm feeling good today, productive and looking ahead instead of back.



Congrats on reaching your debut album, what was your starting point for the record? Did you already have songs earmarked for it?

Thank you ever so much, this is a pinnacle for any band, and for us, we have been waiting to create a body of work for such a long time; it's incredible to be here. 'Victim Of A Modern Age' started with the intention to create a body of work that was a true representation of the name itself and the people writing it. We had the idea of creating this dual album concept within a single album format, playing with the idea of natural synthetic and evolving across two worlds; This gave us the chance and ability to explore concepts and sonics how we really wanted.



What was your headspace like going into it?

It honestly felt like the beginning of self-discovery. We had an idea of what it should be and sound like - but we were in the pursuit of finding our voice. And from there, you simply lose yourself. I know I had a really tough year and was feeling quite lost. Losing myself in this process was everything I needed.



You write a lot about the state of the world - what drew you to these themes? Was there a particular issue or incident that spurred you on?

We created this band to be a mirror to our current way of life and to show the sign of the times. The album is an extension of the same kind of thing. I've always lent to other art that seemed to show what makes us all human in our own damaged glory or what motives us to be the people that we are. I'm simply looking at the world from my perspective. I feel it's what great art is for; to show the world you know but not as you know it. We found ourselves in a pandemic, writing about someone falling victim to an isolated modern world and each of us reflecting on our purpose whilst we are on this earth - it wasn't what initially struck us to write this record, but I feel that whole 18 months and represents everything that's happening in the world in a condensed and heightened experience.

