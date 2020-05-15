Check out Milk Teeth's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Alkaline Trio, AC/DC, Deftones and more

Playlist

Take a wander through the trio's formative years.

Published: 10:00 am, May 15, 2020

When you load up Spotify, a great big chunk of the time you can’t think what to play, right? You default back to your old favourites, those albums and songs you played on repeat when you first discovered you could make them yours.



This isn’t about guilty pleasures; it’s about those songs you’ll still be listening to when you’re old and in your rocking chair. So, enter Teenage Kicks - a playlist series that sees bands running through the music they listened to in their formative years.

Next up, Milk Teeth.



Propagandhi - Back To The Motor League

Em: I borrowed 'Today's Empires Tomorrow's Ashes' on CD from a friend, and it changed my life. This song still gets heavy rotation and is more relevant than ever.



Alkaline Trio - Private Eye

Em: This was the song that hooked me on Trio. They've had some musical ups and downs since but this was a perfect angsty anthem.



Leftover Crack - Burn Them Prisons

Em: Speaks for itself really! When 'Fuck World Trade' came out, it was the most evil thing I had ever heard but what great fun.



Slipknot - Eyeless

Jack: I bought Slipknot's ST album from CD Warehouse in Watford when I was a kid. Took it home and listened to it on repeat for months.

The slow down riff still makes me want to roundhouse kick people whenever hear it!



Sum 41 - Rhythms

Jack: First band I ever saw live. I used to spend hours playing along to 'All Killer, No Filler' when I started playing drums and this song was loads of fun.



AC/DC - Highway to Hell

Jack: The band that reminds me of being a kid! My dad is a huge AC/DC fan, and this album was always spinning in our house when I was young, and they remain one of my favourite bands of all time!



Nirvana - You Know You're Right

Becky: I borrowed this off my local library and burned a copy to CD as I had no money and instantly fell in love. I was already into nirvana before but didn't own any I could listen to (this is when dial-up internet was still a thing, streaming didn't exist, and we had no money as I lived in a single-parent household) I would blast this whilst I was in the bath as an angsty teen. Kurt's lyrics in my eyes have always been unrivalled, and an artist I connect with more than most.



Title Fight - Symmetry

Becky: I found this band through Tumblr as someone I followed posted the video, and I instantly fell for it. This song still gives me the feeling of wanting to punch a wall or throw myself into a pit. That surge of adrenaline through my arms. We were lucky enough to tour Europe with them a few years back.



Deftones - Be Quiet And Drive Far Away

Becky: I found out about Deftones from a mix Billie Joe (Green Day) has compiled of his favourite songs growing up. I've always had really bad depression since I was a teenager and this song is another I would blare out and managed to sound how I felt on the inside.



Taken from the May issue of Upset. Milk Teeth's self-titled album is out now.