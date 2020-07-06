Mikey Way chats Electric Century: "Fictional worlds are more important than ever"

Feature

Electric Century, the meeting of minds between My Chemical Romance's Mikey Way and Sleep Station frontman David Debiak, are returning with more than just their second album.

Published: 10:28 am, July 06, 2020

Four years on from the 80s new-wave debut album 'For The Night To Control', the duo are back with a new Electric Century album and a graphic novel by the same name. It's a bold, visually striking project which reunites Mikey with Shaun Simon with whom he worked on the graphic novel 'Collapser' last year.

Electric Century's synopsis reads, "Johnny Ashford, former sitcom-star, drives drunk through a storefront and gets arrested. His aspiring actress girlfriend bails him out, and he begins seeing a hypnotherapist. Dr. Evers sends Johnny to his "happy place": 1980s Atlantic City, where he relives his childhood on the boardwalk, hardly noticing shadowy spectres all around."

The musical side of the project is as mysterious as the plot right now but for the haunting, piano-led, melody which accompanies the trailer for the project.

But, in the hope of shedding some light on Electric Century, the world of graphic novels, his disjointed plans for 2020 and the Way family work ethic, is Mikey Way to guide us.



Electric Century, the album and graphic novel, is a huge project - how long has it been in the works?

This project has been in the works for a couple of years now. It organically grew into what it is now through some chance circumstances. Back in 2014, after we had recorded 'For The Night To Control', I had a sliver of an idea that maybe we could make Electric Century, a kind of fictional band. I had just left rehab and didn't really want to tour at the moment, so I thought it could be cool to make a fictional landscape and narrative that the band exists in. Maybe the band could perform remotely over the internet even or in an animated fashion. I took this idea and kind of tucked in away for quite some time.

We went through that release cycle, did some fun stuff and put it to bed. The way we make albums with Electric Century is, Dave and I fire voice memos back and forth and stockpile what we feel is quality. The voice memo ping pong never really ends for us, so this process started immediately after 'For The Night To Control'. When we eventually have enough great pieces to facilitate an album, we start demoing.

After the demoing, Dave and I will physically hit a studio together with a producer to get it down for real. We live on two separate coasts, so some of his stuff is done in different studios, sending Pro Tools sessions back and forth. This is all very time consuming, but it works for what this project is. There are never really ever any time restraints put on it, and that makes it pretty relaxed.



What came first, the music or the comic? Did you always have both in mind?

In the midst of the actual recording, Z2 came to me with an idea of doing an Electric Century graphic novel. While on the call with them, one of the owners said something that rocketed me back to the thought I had in 2014. He said "Well I kind of see Electric Century becoming something like the Gorillaz", and I was like "Wow that's freaky! I had a similar thought way back!" and it felt like something fated to happen. This presented me with an interesting challenge. Normally a project like this starts with a story in mind and goes from there, but in this case, I was going to spin a story from an album that was already written. I simmered on this for a bit.

One thing that's very present in Dave's voice is his New Jersey roots. To me, this made it very natural to have the story take place in Jersey, and in a place that I spent a huge chunk of youth - Atlantic City. From there, I saw threads and themes scattered throughout. Dave's lyrics speak a lot about mental health, which I also feel very passionately about. This led me to think about a time where I tried out hypnotherapy, and the story cascaded from there.



To what extent was Collapser the test for this? What did you learn from that?

I feel like that experience informed this one a great deal. Collapser was my first stab at professionally writing comics. I can't thank Shaun Simon enough for all his guidance and wisdom throughout that whole process. He showed me the ins and outs of writing comic books and the art of panelling. When Z2 proposed the idea of a one hundred plus page graphic novel, I knew that it would be the perfect opportunity to team up with Shaun Simon again. Prior to Collapser, and even to this day, we are always firing ideas back and forth on projects we are working on. We speak the same language creatively, and he helped me take my idea and run with it.

As far as thematically, there are certainly some roots from Collapser in this story. I feel like no matter what story I tell, there's always going to be a hint of horror. I just can't help myself. I wrote a Christmas movie with a friend, and there was a horror element in there, too!

