Memphis May Fire: "I've never regretted a moment of vulnerability"

Feature

After a period of self-evaluation and going back to basics, Memphis May Fire return a band reborn.

Published: 11:04 am, May 30, 2022 Words: Steven Loftin.

If you were to ask any band if there are any regrets or missteps in their career, chances are, most would say no. Not Matty Mullins.

For their seventh album, though, Memphis May Fire are decidedly back on track. For a while, things deviated from the original plan: outside factors muddied the waters, stopping Matty, guitarist Kellen McGregor, drummer Cory Elders and bassist Jake Garland from being able to focus on what made Memphis so appealing in that dark and dingy world of metalcore in the first place.

"I'd be lying if I said differently," Matty shrugs with an accepting grin. "There are some of our records I can't even go back and listen to, but I put myself in the mindset that I was in when we were making them, and mental health takes a toll on every season of life," he says.

"You're in the grind, trying to be on tour and make a record, and you've got all these voices saying 'do this' or 'I wish you were more like this' or 'I wish you would try this' or 'you're not doing this enough'. You just get so wrapped up in all of it."

The vortex of voices surrounding Matty is mostly silenced on 'Remade In Misery'. Starting just before the pandemic with the band separated, it was Kellen who began the instrumentation side of things. Meanwhile, Matty found himself mucking around with Wage War guitarist Cody Quistad - a close-by neighbour - with single 'Somebody' the first of these musical playdates.

A track that tackles addiction and the self-flagellation that comes with it, the theme of resilience in the face of adversity and accountability began to take shape. Forced to complete the record in their bedrooms, it was a drastic change compared to their most recent endeavours, which generally involved finding a top-notch studio and settling in to create whatever that previously mentioned vortex demanded. Able to strip back to the purity of being a band doing things for themselves lends itself to 'Remade In Misery' and its caustic brand of fresh Memphis May Fire mayhem.

Matty acknowledges that this previous process made it "hard to remember why you even went to that studio in the first place. You're just making music and doing the best you can. But something's missing. We've had a handful of records like that - that's the honest truth. To be here with this one, that we so genuinely, authentically made from scratch, right here at home, and to see the reaction from our fans, it's like, 'Oh, now, this makes sense'."

Making sense of things is part of the allure of Memphis May Fire. Metalcore's darting euphoria predominantly houses darkness in the hope of offering light to others, at least in Matty's case. "I've always been a hope enthusiast," he beams. "It's just who I am as a person. I always want to acknowledge the pain we go through as human beings but know that nothing is ever hopeless. There's always an opportunity. There's always a chance for things to get better."

