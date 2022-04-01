Meet Me @ The Altar: "Every artist knows how important your first album is"

Feature

With a set at Slam Dunk on the horizon, and their debut album fast approaching, Meet Me @ The Altar are on the up and up.

Published: 11:31 am, April 01, 2022

Former Upset cover stars Meet Me @ The Altar are a must-see at this year's Slam Dunk. One-third of the hottest pop-punk up-and-comers around, Edith Johnson fill us in on what the band are up to.



Hello Edith! How's it going? What are you up to today?

Hi, I'm doing well! Today we spent the day driving from Portland, Oregon, to Sacramento. I am doing this interview in the van.



You're at Slam Dunk Festival this year - have you been before, or will this be your first time?

We have never played slam dunk before. I'm super excited because this will be our first time, and we get to play with some of my favourite artists ever.



Are you looking forward to spending some time in the UK? Is there anything you're looking forward to experiencing?

I am so looking forward to spending time in the UK again. One thing, in particular, I'm excited to experience again is the vegan food. I am vegan, and there are vegan options at like every restaurant!!



You've mentioned you're going to release your debut album this year - how's it coming along? How are you finding the process?

I've always heard that your first album is the hardest one to write, and I wholeheartedly agree. This has been one of the most challenging things I've had to do in my whole life. Every artist knows how important your first album is, and every artist wants it to be perfect. Téa and I are the writers of the band, and we're also perfectionists. It's been challenging and will probably only get more challenging from here, but I know we are going to write one of the best records of our time. It'll def be worth the trouble and emotion. I KNOW we'll have our first hit with this one!



Are we going to get to hear you play new music during your Slam Dunk set?

You ARE going to hear us play new music during our Slam Dunk set! We're playing my favourite song we've ever written!



What makes for a good festival, do you think?

It's all about the music. If there's a good line-up, it'll be a good time.



What else are you guys up to at the moment, do you have a lot on your schedule?

We have a whole lot on our schedule. We are probably one of the most busy upcoming artists around right now. Lots of touring, lots of writing, we're really doing the damn thing! We're nothing but blessed.

Taken from the April issue of Upset. Slam Dunk take place 3rd-4th June at Temple Newsam, Leeds, Yorkshire + Hatfield Park, Hatfield, Hertfordshire.