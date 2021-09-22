Mayday Parade: "We actually have a bunch of stuff recorded"

Mayday Parade have been busier than ever during the pandemic: they've managed to put out four new singles, an EP, a live EP, and a bunch of music videos and livestreams in that time. Of course, it hasn't all been plain sailing, but as the Florida natives make it over to the UK for Slam Dunk, their first live show in two years, it seems like things were getting back on track. Singer Derek Sanders and guitarist Alex Garcia give us the lowdown on their return at the festival and their plans to keep the new music coming through the rest of the year.
The sun came out about three songs into your set and left again the second you finished; if there was ever sign you were doing something right, then that was it. How did you guys enjoy it?
Derek: I had an incredible time. So much fun.
Alex: I know what you're talking about; when the sun came out, I saw that it was like one of those paintings or something in the way it highlighted people.
How much preparation time did you have as a band ahead of the set?
Derek: We had four days of rehearsal, which is longer than we typically would do. I guess a lot of that was, we hadn't toured, we hadn't played a show in almost two years; we have a lot of gear and some new crew members. And, honestly, I'm glad that we took that time because anything less, I think we would have been a lot more stressed out.
Alex: Yeah, it took us 16 years, but I think we learned it's better to have too much time in this instance because the feeling of being unprepared and going on stage, especially Slam Dunk can be one of the most stressful shows, feeling unprepared, that anxiety isn't worth it anymore.
Is there anything from being back at a festival that you forgot happens or exists having not played a show in a few years?
Alex: Yeah, it is really small things like… this is stupid, but I always double-knot my shoes before going on stage, whereas last night I didn't. Yesterday I didn't. It totally slipped my mind and, sure enough, third song, my shoes untied, and then it's like "alright", and then the whole time you're thinking when can I tie my shoes? Especially with a guitar, you have to figure out what am I going to do this thing while I have to bend down in front of all the people and tie my shoes!
In the 18 months that everyone's been locked away, you've actually been really busy. How did you find playing some of those new songs live yesterday?
Derek: It was cool, we played 'It Is What It Is'; I felt like we had people singing and, it's always a weird thing especially playing it the first time. We were supposed to play 'Kids of Summer' yesterday, but we had to cut two songs, so if it all goes well today, we'll play that one for the very first time live ever. It's always interesting, you're always a little nervous about playing the new songs, especially for the very first time, but it felt good yesterday.
Did it all go the way you wanted despite having to cut songs?
Derek: Yeah, I think, all in all, it could have been so much worse. I think it all went pretty smooth and the minor things like having to run out of time and cut a couple of songs is not a huge deal. I think everyone had a great time, and that's what matters. Now that one's out of the way, we can be a little more relaxed and a little more eager to get up there today and just kind of keep that fun.
We talked last year about the 'Out of Here' EP and how that seemed like it was the bones of an album. Is that feeling a little bit more fleshed out now?
Derek: So we actually have a bunch of stuff recorded.
What can you say, and what can you not say?
Derek: Exactly, yeah, you know. There'll be some announcements before too long about the new music, but I'm really excited about it. We kind of took the time and, as you said, we've been busy through the pandemic, and we've been in the studio a lot.
Honestly, through those 18 months, there were at least three or four times we were in the studio. And also, doing live streams and things like that, so we've been trying to stay busy with music. We have a lot of music recorded that'll be coming out through this year and next year, and I'm really excited about it.
So it's all coming from the same creative space?
Derek: You know, I guess so. I mean, we don't really have a conversation of like, "how do we approach these songs?" We just write what we write and then try and make it all make sense and come together the best way we can. Some stuff that's new is experimental, things that we've never tried before; some stuff that's heavier, darker, softer, poppy. There's some stuff that's classic Mayday Parade, and just a little bit of everything. That's usually the way we approach it.
When we spoke last year, you said that you weren't feeling particularly creative as a result of being locked down and the depression that brought with it. Has that changed at all?
Derek: Yeah, I'd say so. For a while there in the pandemic, it was hard to find the motivation to be creative. I'd sit at my computer with a guitar, and you kind of just hit a wall and everything was just so messed up in the world. But then, I think once enough time passed, you realised this isn't going anywhere, and this is just the way things are now. I feel like I was able, for all of us, were able to push past that and just get into the routine of doing it again.
Is there anything that you've since written that's kind of influenced by that experience in the last year or so?
Derek: I think so for sure, I think that a lot of the new songs have been influenced by the pandemic in general and just the stress of dealing with that. I'd say it's in there.
Taken from the October issue of Upset.
