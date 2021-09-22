Mayday Parade: "We actually have a bunch of stuff recorded"

Feature

Singer Derek Sanders and guitarist Alex Garcia drop a few hints about the band's upcoming plans.

Published: 3:59 pm, September 22, 2021 Words: Alex Bradley. Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Mayday Parade have been busier than ever during the pandemic: they've managed to put out four new singles, an EP, a live EP, and a bunch of music videos and livestreams in that time. Of course, it hasn't all been plain sailing, but as the Florida natives make it over to the UK for Slam Dunk, their first live show in two years, it seems like things were getting back on track. Singer Derek Sanders and guitarist Alex Garcia give us the lowdown on their return at the festival and their plans to keep the new music coming through the rest of the year.



The sun came out about three songs into your set and left again the second you finished; if there was ever sign you were doing something right, then that was it. How did you guys enjoy it?

Derek: I had an incredible time. So much fun.

Alex: I know what you're talking about; when the sun came out, I saw that it was like one of those paintings or something in the way it highlighted people.



How much preparation time did you have as a band ahead of the set?

Derek: We had four days of rehearsal, which is longer than we typically would do. I guess a lot of that was, we hadn't toured, we hadn't played a show in almost two years; we have a lot of gear and some new crew members. And, honestly, I'm glad that we took that time because anything less, I think we would have been a lot more stressed out.

Alex: Yeah, it took us 16 years, but I think we learned it's better to have too much time in this instance because the feeling of being unprepared and going on stage, especially Slam Dunk can be one of the most stressful shows, feeling unprepared, that anxiety isn't worth it anymore.



Is there anything from being back at a festival that you forgot happens or exists having not played a show in a few years?

Alex: Yeah, it is really small things like… this is stupid, but I always double-knot my shoes before going on stage, whereas last night I didn't. Yesterday I didn't. It totally slipped my mind and, sure enough, third song, my shoes untied, and then it's like "alright", and then the whole time you're thinking when can I tie my shoes? Especially with a guitar, you have to figure out what am I going to do this thing while I have to bend down in front of all the people and tie my shoes!



In the 18 months that everyone's been locked away, you've actually been really busy. How did you find playing some of those new songs live yesterday?

Derek: It was cool, we played 'It Is What It Is'; I felt like we had people singing and, it's always a weird thing especially playing it the first time. We were supposed to play 'Kids of Summer' yesterday, but we had to cut two songs, so if it all goes well today, we'll play that one for the very first time live ever. It's always interesting, you're always a little nervous about playing the new songs, especially for the very first time, but it felt good yesterday.



Did it all go the way you wanted despite having to cut songs?

Derek: Yeah, I think, all in all, it could have been so much worse. I think it all went pretty smooth and the minor things like having to run out of time and cut a couple of songs is not a huge deal. I think everyone had a great time, and that's what matters. Now that one's out of the way, we can be a little more relaxed and a little more eager to get up there today and just kind of keep that fun.

