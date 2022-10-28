Martha: "I hope there's some hope in there"

Feature

MARTHA are back to turn despair into joyous defiance.

Published: 3:45 pm, October 28, 2022 Words: Linsey Teggert.

Though things have been feeling somewhat apocalyptic of late, Martha aren't ready to soundtrack the end of the world quite yet. With their fourth full-length, 'Please Don't Take Me Back', the Durham power-pop quartet are back to do what they do best: turn despair into joyous defiance.

"I think we've always been about despair: the first track on our first album is called 'Cosmic Misery', so that was a prologue to everything," laughs guitarist and vocalist Jonathan Cairns (aka. JC).

Take a quick glance at the track list for 'Please Don't Take Me Back', with song titles such as 'Every Day The Hope Gets Harder' and 'Total Cancellation of the Future', and you may be inclined to think that Martha have chosen to lean further into the abyss, but drummer and vocalist Nathan Stephens-Griffin insists they remain buoyant.

"I hope there is some hope in there. There's a song called 'I Didn't Come Here To Surrender', there's 'Beat, Perpetual' - these are songs about keeping going. It felt more and more surreal and weird to make music when there's a pandemic killing millions of people and trying to tour and release an album when there's a Cost of Living crisis; there are so many weird contradictions. But the point is that we should do it: we need music, and we need art and friendship and all the things that this band has brought us."

While they have always focussed heavily on nostalgia, "singing songs about the past through rose-tinted spectacles", as Nathan puts it, and using old photographs as record covers, after over ten years of being a band and given the current circumstances, it was important that Martha looked to the future with 'Please Don't Take Me Back'. Indeed, the infectious title-track sees the protagonist long for glory days before begging their ex-significant other not to take them back, realising, "I was really fucking sad; the old days were bad."

"It's an album about the future. About what the future is and how we need to make our own because they've cancelled ours," states Nathan. "There is a future! The defiance of it is to be in the present now after all the shit that has happened and things seeming so bleak. Saying let's not go back; it wasn't good enough before, so let's make it better."

It was inevitable that the album would feature the theme of loss: both personal grief and what we have lost as a society, but in true Martha fashion, the band have chosen to take that sadness and spin it into gold. While the band all struggled, JC in particular really felt the difficulty in things coming to a grinding halt with the loss of his livelihood.

"My whole life before the pandemic was touring, I've worked in live music for years now alongside being in a band, and when that suddenly disappeared, I really didn't know what to do with myself," he explains. "The track 'Beat, Perpetual', came right at the start of lockdown. It's a trucking song - God, I was going stir crazy in the house, and that's what I tried to bring across. It's a whole new world out there, there's all these new roadblocks, but the future, which is the recurring theme in this, isn't looking as bleak as it once was. There are some boxes to tick and hoops to jump through, but we're going to keep the rock'n'roll show on the road."

