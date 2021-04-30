Feature

Manchester Orchestra: "This record is about a guy talking to the Angel of Death, and also, it isn't"

Manchester Orchestra remain one of the most well-loved and consistently great bands around.

Published: 10:53 am, April 30, 2021 Words: Dillon Eastoe.

When you're chasing sonic perfection, obsessing over every last drum snare and performing countless takes of each vocal in an attempt to bottle lightning, how do you know when to finally hit the 'Stop' button and turn your work over to the outside world? "Art is never finished, merely abandoned." Often wrongly attributed to Leonardo da Vinci, this observation (or a version of it) was first made by French poet and philosopher Paul Valéry. Albeit paraphrased by producer Ethan Gruska, those words were a comfort when putting the finishing touches on 'The Million Masks of God', Manchester Orchestra's meticulously plotted sixth album. "There's a little bit of that," suggests Andy Hull from behind his characteristic fuzz of facial hair. "But this actually probably for the first time ever felt like it was finished, which was great. "We had tried everything over and over again on every step. It was more about refining how it all was going to fit together, how it's a narrative," Andy explains of the decision to put the lid on their latest opus around a year ago, even as the opportunity to release and it promote in their usual fashion rapidly receded from view. Having conducted press for their previous release over pints at London's Lexington, we have to settle for a split-screen video call from MO's base in Atlanta, Georgia. Like its predecessor, the 2017 reinvention 'A Black Mile to the Surface', the new collection was again produced by Andy, guitarist Robert McDowell and the in-demand Catherine Marks (Alex Lahey, Frank Carter, The Killers). Once again, the trio stretch the band's sound to its outer edges, layering vocals, tinkering with drum microphones and panning guitars wider and wider. Is this a continuation of the same project, then? "We didn't want it to sound like 'Black Mile'," Andy counters. "We wanted it to feel different, a bit more futuristic, and we wanted to explore different avenues sonically. It's a wide record, and we liked leaning into that and sequencing it in a way that I don't think we would have sequenced a record before where it really is like a journey that you're listening to, and hopefully, the listener almost feels like they're being laid down at the end of their experience. "It was cool to feel the freedom to explore all that and have [heavier] songs like 'Bed Head' or 'Keel Timing' exist on a record with a [more stripped back] song like 'Telepath' or 'Way Back'. They all felt connected as one thing, and we're not really ones to shy away from trying out something different." That experimentation has the band, filled out by bassist Andy Prince and drummer Tim Very, moving from the choral intro to the towering doom of 'Angel of Death' before taking a half-time breather with 'Annie' and 'Let It Storm' taking the volume down. It can be an overwhelming first listen, but after a few spins of the record, these pieces start to fall into place, and you'll hear the instrumental flourishes that doubtless took hours of haggling over the position of various sliders on Marks' mixing desk. The varied terrain traversed across 'Masks' eleven songs are a far cry from the band that released 'Cope' in 2014, a squalling half-hour of grunge guitars layered ad infinitum after what Andy admits was too much time demoing tracks. Subsequently releasing a stripped-down version, 'Hope', of the same songs and then providing an a capella soundtrack to bizarre Daniel Radcliffe film Swiss Army Man, their past two Manchester Orchestra albums have seen the duo find more space in their increasingly proggy rock beyond cranking their Telecasters to 11. "Thematically," Andy later admits, there are clear similarities with 'Black Mile'. "It certainly was tied into the ideas of generational effect and the circle of life and all that stuff I just seem to be obsessed with when I'm writing now. As a narrative theme, it was an idea of snapshots and detailed moments [in a life]. "'Black Mile' is a record that takes place in South Dakota in a small mining town. But also it doesn't at all. In the same way, this record is about a guy talking to the Angel of Death, and also, it isn't," Andy explains. "It helps me to get a little deeper and find out my actual feelings and emotions and thoughts on things that are significant and hard. When I can borrow the shoes of another character, it allows me to dig deeper into my own psyche about issues that probably would be too raw to just sit and try to write about."



