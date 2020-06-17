Make Them Suffer: "Are you pissed off cause I'm in a sick metal band and you're not?"

Feature

Booka Nile and co. are back with their ferocious new album, 'How To Survive a Funeral'.

Published: 12:03 pm, June 17, 2020 Words: Tyler Damara Kelly.

"We just do what feels natural. If it starts getting forced, that really shines through, and sounds artificial; like it's not authentic," says Booka Nile of Make Them Suffer in response to being asked whether the band find themselves influenced by the demands of their fans.

Since the release of their guttural deathcore debut 'Neverbloom' in 2012, Make Them Suffer have consistently expanded on their sound while experimenting with a more melodic take on their colossally dynamic riffs and guttural vocals. While this progression is widely met with praise and acceptance, there are a few die-hard listeners that will always wish for the band to go back to their heavier origins.

Australia is something of a melting pot for hardcore/metalcore bands, and their fans often adopt a kind of fanaticism towards the music. More often than not, they're pretty outspoken and will happily publicise their opinions – regardless of whether their intentions are good. As part of the recent line-up change for Make Them Suffer, and a 'woman in a metal band' Booka has had the unfortunate experience of being at the receiving end of these outbursts. Rather than let it affect her emotionally, she questions what the motivations are behind somebody expressing themselves in such a vulgar way, and most importantly; she likes to bite back.

"I've got this background in psychology, so I don't see it perhaps as, like, an attack on me. I see it as them being very sad, sick individuals if they say stuff like that, but I guess I bite back not for me, but for women in general. I want them to think to themselves, 'holy hell I'm pretty pathetic' or 'there's something wrong with this attitude that I have, perhaps it's actually a sign of something bigger being wrong with me', because it is wrong. Nobody should have those attitudes. It's outdated. It's just not normal," she says.

While ruminating on where the roots of these thought-processes might stem from, and with a well-deserved air of confidence, she laughs as she hypothetically asks the question, "Are you pissed off cause I'm in a sick metal band and you're not?" The motivation behind highlighting this behaviour is to show solidarity with those who don't have a circle of people around them who can help them feel empowered and unaffected by the opinions of a small group of individuals. Luckily for Booka, she has a strong support network surrounding her in the form of her bandmates.

Since guitarist Nick McLernon lives on the opposite side of Australia to Booka and the rest of the band, it's often difficult to get everyone together with the intention of making new music. Instead, they choose to share files via a Dropbox folder so that they can collaborate on their ideas and formulate a plan for their next releases. Once they had gathered enough material over the last couple of years; on the advice of friends such as Chelsea Grin and Wage War, the band decided to get in contact with producer Drew Fulk.

Unlike their sessions for 'Worlds Apart', which were more of a scattered process with multiple producers at the helm, their forthcoming album 'How To Survive A Funeral' came to life with the band taking some time out of their schedules to move into a studio in LA. For Booka, who joined the line-up just as the band were in the process of recording Worlds Apart, the last three years have been all about growth, becoming more confident as a musician, and training herself to be more proficient as a vocalist.

She radiates with happiness as she discusses the sense of freedom that came from spending time in LA with nothing to do but make music, and how much she learnt from working with Dre: "He just knows how to write big choruses, and we had just learned so much from him. As well, I guess I had more freedom and flexibility with the vocal parts that I could do because I had been training my voice for the last three years to get it to a stage where it had a bigger range, and it was more powerful, and stuff like that. So being able to record this new album with trained vocals was a huge thing because last time, I did struggle to get through 'Worlds Apart' a little bit. Some vocal parts were very complex, like complicated for me… but it was really great to be able to look back at that recording process versus this one and go 'wow, this is how far I've come – that's amazing'."

