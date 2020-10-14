Check out Lonely The Brave's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. ﻿Craig David, Radiohead, The Cars and more

Playlist

Take a wander through the band's formative years.

Published: 11:20 am, October 14, 2020

When you load up Spotify, a great big chunk of the time you can’t think what to play, right? You default back to your old favourites, those albums and songs you played on repeat when you first discovered you could make them yours.



This isn’t about guilty pleasures; it’s about those songs you’ll still be listening to when you’re old and in your rocking chair. So, enter Teenage Kicks - a playlist series that sees bands running through the music they listened to in their formative years.

Next up, Lonely The Brave.

Craig David - Fill Me InJack: My brother would play a bunch of Craig David tracks on his decks in his room, and I just seem to remember gravitating towards the vocal runs and chord inflections. There are some jazzy chords on the acoustic guitar and seemingly effortless vocal runs, which I’ve always admired. The production is pretty minimal from artful dodger, and I just absolutely love the melodies.Biffy Clyro - Living Is A Problem Because Everything DiesJack: Can’t remember how I came across this track, maybe on the radio?! Just really like the driving verse after a long obscure intro. Definitely stood out and somehow made it onto mainstream radio, which felt refreshing at the time. Really liked the arrogance of opening with a sequence of stabs in an overly pretentious order, it’s just kind of funny and also incredible!Erasure - A Little RespectGavin: Me and my mum used to belt this song out at the top of our lungs together during a rough time for the pair of us, and it always made us smile! We had it on cassette in her car back in the day. Such an amazing song that I still love to this day. Mummy’s boy and proud.The Cars - DriveGavin: Must’ve been pretty young when I heard this song, but I’ve never been able to get it out of my head. I still put this song on the pub jukebox on a regular basis, much to everyone’s dismay. It may be sad, but it ain’t a downer for me. Deftones do a beautiful cover of this. A+.Mega City Four - PragueGavin: This song changed everything for me. Probably the reason I got into shoegaze and that type of stuff. I used to just skate around like an idiot with the album Sebastopol Road on my Walkman. Mega City Four still mean everything to me.Dinosaur Jr - They Always ComeGavin: Anybody that knows me will be totally unsurprised that I’ve included a Dinosaur song in this list. I first heard them on an early skate video (Vallely, maybe?) around a friend’s house. I could’ve picked a tonne of their songs, but this is banger-beautiful.dEUS - RosesMark: I bang on and on about this song, but it changed music for me forever. I first heard it on a covermount compilation for probably NME or Q, can’t quite remember which. From the first note, it was different from anything I had ever heard: remorseful, melancholy, disturbing and somehow still had this edge of lust and desire that I have never felt replicated in any other song. The build throughout like growing insanity until the collapse at the end. It’s life in a song for me. Still outstanding and still the barometer for a lot of music for me.Radiohead - Planet TelexMark: Radiohead were (and still are) a great influence on me. I remember my sister blasting Pablo Honey through the wall that separated our bedrooms as kids. I remember hearing Planet Telex and thinking that it was just on another level to anything I had heard at the time: production, control and this panoramic ambience. What an opening to what is still a phenomenal album.