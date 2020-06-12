Feature

Lonely the Brave: "It's not like everyone's had a massive bust-up and people are falling out"

The band are back with a new line-up, and a new album due later this year.

Published: 10:11 am, June 12, 2020 Words: Dillon Eastoe.

With their debut album 'The Day's War', Lonely the Brave delivered on the potential they'd hinted at since their first EP in 2008. Since then it's been a rocky road for the Cambridge band. After a two-year victory lap brought them to new audiences, the darker follow-up 'Things Will Matter' hinted at the personal struggles that eventually led vocalist Dave Jakes to step back from the band in 2018. Promptly recruiting Jack Bennett, aka Grumblebee, to front Lonely the Brave, they roared back in 2019 for a euphoric clutch of sold-out shows. Now they're back with surging single 'Bound', their first new music in four years, and their first with Jack on the mic. "For our first song back it's familiar enough to be us and yet different enough to be the 'new us'," guitarist Mark Trotter explains "...if that makes sense? The reaction has been great, really positive, we're really grateful as to how it's been received." 'Bound' swirls with the chiming guitars and propulsive rhythm that characterises LTB, Jack slotting right into the mix with a howling vocal befitting the band's reputation. "Yeah, I mean it's alright. It's not that shit! That's what I keep saying to people," Jack laughs. "I am trying to push myself on certain things just to basically try and prove a point," the singer admits. "'Bound' is just insanely high... I like when my voice breaks, like an amp or a valve or whatever, it's just pushing it a bit more. I'm making sure my vocal didn't just sit on top of it, actually was within the music, not just like plonked on top." Meeting up to work on material at Jack's Manchester home studio on free weekends (the rest of LTB work full-time to support their art and their families), what initially started as demo sessions have ended up with Bennett helming production a new record due out this year. "Look, it's a really weird thing," Mark confesses of those first tentative rehearsals. "We've been a band as we were with Dave for ten-plus years. It wouldn't have mattered who was coming in and singing, it's going to be weird. From the very first time we tried with Jack, we knew it was right. We've always had a very strong vocalist and want to maintain that, but we didn't want anyone that was just trying to replicate what Dave does. We want someone to bring their own thing to it." Jack, dialling in from his studio up north, feels the same way. "The band don't want me to be a copy of Dave, they have said it so many times. But I still gotta be somewhat respectful to people who've listened to the previous band, and although they aren't expecting a carbon copy, I don't think personally I will feel comfortable just coming out like 'Cool. Fuck you guys. This is how I sound'. I'd like to do some sort of homage to what has been in the past." "I have to say our fan base has just been so supportive," Mark says of their time away and lineup changes. "It's not like everyone's had a massive bust-up and people are falling out. That's not what this was ever about. It's about our friend [Dave] and doing what's best for him. We all support that and our fan base support that. Because of that, our families have supported us through this transition as well."



"I am trying to push myself just to try and prove a point"