Feature

Returning with a renewed energy and focus after a tumultuous few years, Lonely The Brave are striding into 2021 with their new album, 'The Hope List'.

Published: 11:50 am, January 25, 2021 Words: Steven Loftin. Photos: Carla Mundy.

When founding vocalist Dave Jakes parted ways with Lonely The Brave back in 2018 to focus on his mental health, the appointment of Jack Bennett, aka Grumblebee, didn't come with any sense of servitude. Instead, the band have become braver. As well as signing to new label Easy Life Records, the current road the five-piece are travelling is one that feels as optimistic and evolved as it does familiar.

The five years between their last outing 'Things Will Matter' in 2016 and their new effort 'The Hope List' have been filled with life, essentially. With members of the band also working for the NHS, everything boiled down to seeing just where Lonely The Brave would go next.

"Changing singer is a massive thing, and obviously a few bands have done it over the years with varying degrees of success," bassist Andrew 'Bush' Bushen says. "But definitely from those few [early] shows we managed to do - the reaction was amazing. That's what those shows were all about, letting people know we were back and a strong live band."

Referring to the handful of gigs the band managed to play in 2018/19, including Jack's live debut at London's Omeara - a moment of trepidation as much as it was a celebration - "it was incredibly important to just to get a reaction from those shows," Bush continues.

"Recently, it's been more about social media reaction. That's been overwhelmingly positive in terms of the new songs, which is what I was looking forward to seeing. It's a different thing from having someone coming in and singing the old songs. When you put yourself out there with new material, it's a whole different pressure that you put on yourself."

His gravelly voice ascending to rapturous moments, Jack slots in neatly as an evolution to Dave's soaring vocals. A passionate person, even when discussing 'The Hope List' - his first with them, the band's third in total - his voice darts rapidly when describing the production process he helmed.

From the first steps of "trying to impress the band [and] letting them know what I'm hopefully capable of, as opposed to being like 'Oh, I can sing your songs'" to becoming an embedded component to the band's process seamlessly by just "sitting back and listening to what we were doing," according to Bush.

"It was a case of, what are these guys doing, and what can I do to work with it? You know, rather than as a guest," he affirms. "If we had a fear as a band that would be having to change, or to come out not sounding like Lonely The Brave, which would have been a bit of a disaster and probably wouldn't have worked."

Jack adds: "If the band is on a footing where we don't have to worry about, 'oh here's a new album, it doesn't sound as good', all you're doing is just limiting the number of people actually listening to the song.

"They'd be looking for more problems; whether it be lyrics about something really controversial or something that they don't care about - we've already changed the fucking singer, d'ya know what I mean? Give us a fucking chance!'"

