When founding vocalist Dave Jakes parted ways with Lonely The Brave back in 2018 to focus on his mental health, the appointment of Jack Bennett, aka Grumblebee, didn't come with any sense of servitude. Instead, the band have become braver. As well as signing to new label Easy Life Records, the current road the five-piece are travelling is one that feels as optimistic and evolved as it does familiar.
The five years between their last outing 'Things Will Matter' in 2016 and their new effort 'The Hope List' have been filled with life, essentially. With members of the band also working for the NHS, everything boiled down to seeing just where Lonely The Brave would go next.
"Changing singer is a massive thing, and obviously a few bands have done it over the years with varying degrees of success," bassist Andrew 'Bush' Bushen says. "But definitely from those few [early] shows we managed to do - the reaction was amazing. That's what those shows were all about, letting people know we were back and a strong live band."
Referring to the handful of gigs the band managed to play in 2018/19, including Jack's live debut at London's Omeara - a moment of trepidation as much as it was a celebration - "it was incredibly important to just to get a reaction from those shows," Bush continues.
"Recently, it's been more about social media reaction. That's been overwhelmingly positive in terms of the new songs, which is what I was looking forward to seeing. It's a different thing from having someone coming in and singing the old songs. When you put yourself out there with new material, it's a whole different pressure that you put on yourself."
His gravelly voice ascending to rapturous moments, Jack slots in neatly as an evolution to Dave's soaring vocals. A passionate person, even when discussing 'The Hope List' - his first with them, the band's third in total - his voice darts rapidly when describing the production process he helmed.
From the first steps of "trying to impress the band [and] letting them know what I'm hopefully capable of, as opposed to being like 'Oh, I can sing your songs'" to becoming an embedded component to the band's process seamlessly by just "sitting back and listening to what we were doing," according to Bush.
"It was a case of, what are these guys doing, and what can I do to work with it? You know, rather than as a guest," he affirms. "If we had a fear as a band that would be having to change, or to come out not sounding like Lonely The Brave, which would have been a bit of a disaster and probably wouldn't have worked."
Jack adds: "If the band is on a footing where we don't have to worry about, 'oh here's a new album, it doesn't sound as good', all you're doing is just limiting the number of people actually listening to the song.
"They'd be looking for more problems; whether it be lyrics about something really controversial or something that they don't care about - we've already changed the fucking singer, d'ya know what I mean? Give us a fucking chance!'"
Lyrically, 'The Hope List' finds itself skulking around the same arena as the previous Lonely The Brave releases - lamentations of epic proportions, be they romantic, personal or just observational. On returning single 'Bound', Jack mentions he wrote the words with the band's debut single 'Backroads' in mind. "Like a big open arms thing," he excitedly says. "I was thinking, I've got to come up with something with vocals that sounds like that - past that point, I don't really care."
That's not to say Jack is phoning it in by any stretch. The passion that flows elegantly through the Lonely The Brave modus operandi stems from the heart, so for Jack to transition in completely, the most obvious move was to apparently dig into whatever bubbled to the surface during the process since he had some things to get off his chest anyway.
"For me, personally, when I listen to music, I listen to people's lyrics. I love that side of it," Jack says. "But especially with the way the Dave wrote stuff, there are so many metaphors and stuff going on, and so many weirdly archaic wordings and really strange kind of poetry. That was always a bit like, 'oh this sounds incredible', but if I tried to emulate anything like that - one, I would come off as pretentious straight off the bat, because I don't have that level of, not even just interest, but a passion to sing words like that."
"The important thing with lyrics is it comes from the heart - it comes from experience," Bush adds.
Those passionate fans, the kind who can make or break a new member, have all clambered aboard the Lonely The Brave Jack is fronting, due, in part, to Jack's ability to strip away those pretences and to offer up himself as a new chapter.
'The Hope List' itself is just that; Lonely The Brave processing the musical and lyrical output that's come to the surface and managing to eke out a vision of hope - if you look close enough, you'll find victory waiting.
With no discernible overarching topic, getting to the point of figuring out just what 'The Hope List' represented was a journey itself. Lyrics referencing animal rights and going all-in on your beliefs, coming from the sort of person who feels like he's a "happy person most of the time. I don't really get sad too often, and if I do, I just tend to write a big emo track."
"That fits in nicely with the Lonely The Brave thing because we always thought we wrote really miserable music, and then somehow ended up sounding quite hopeful," Bush laughs. "They probably came from a miserable place to start with. It's definitely a theme that runs through the band!"
"Hopefully it's like the happiest album anyone's ever heard!" Jack chuckles. They can chuck that on the hope list, then.
Taken from the February 2021 issue of Upset. Lonely The Brave's album 'The Hope List' is out 22nd January.
