Check out Loathe's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Bloc Party, Korn, Radiohead and more

Take a wander through Sean Radcliffe's formative years.

Published: 10:20 am, August 08, 2022

When you load up Spotify, a great big chunk of the time you can’t think what to play, right? You default back to your old favourites, those albums and songs you played on repeat when you first discovered you could make them yours.



This isn’t about guilty pleasures; it’s about those songs you’ll still be listening to when you’re old and in your rocking chair. So, enter Teenage Kicks - a playlist series that sees bands running through the music they listened to in their formative years.

Next up, Sean Radcliffe from Loathe.



Bloc Party - Like Eating Glass

'Silent Alarm' was one of the first albums I ever went to buy for myself. This band really stood out to me as a drummer, and as I got more into melody and songwriting I realised how much they influenced me as a musician, and still do now.



Arctic Monkeys - The View From The Afternoon

Again, being a drummer, this band really stood out to me among other "indie" bands at the time. They were eclectic and exciting, and their songs were never just one thing. There were always twists and turns in their songs, melodically and rhythmically, and seeing the trajectory of the band from early on to now has been really inspiring.



Meshuggah - Future Breed Machine

This was the first Meshuggah track I heard, and it immediately grabbed me and gave me another perspective on heavy music as a whole. One of the few heavy bands whose older albums still stand up to today's music.



Korn - Got The Life

My sister went on a trip to America when I was around 6-7 years old, and she brought back Korn's 'Follow The Leader' on CD for me as a gift. I listened to it religiously for many years as it was unlike anything I'd heard before - nu-metal that was heavy, but also very pop-driven, and able to secure #1 in charts.



System Of A Down - Aerials

This entire album, front to back, is amazing. This band stood out to me in that they somehow sounded goofy, almost Danny Elfman-esque at times, but still remained heavy and raw and intense.



Interpol - Roland

This band always depressed me, but I think that was the point. Their albums were always so moody, dissonant and abrasive, and for some reason, that resonated with me a lot.



Radiohead - Sail To The Moon

This song is one I always go back to when I want to experience Radiohead. 'Hail To The Thief' was the album that stuck with me the most from their discography, and it's still my favourite today.



The Fall Of Troy - Mouths Like Sidewinder Missiles

This was the song that got me into the band, and this was the band that made me want to take my guitar playing more seriously. As a drummer-turned-guitarist, Thomas Erak was a big inspiration.

