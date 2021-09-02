Loathe: "New expressions incoming"

Slam Dunk

The band check in ahead of their set at Slam Dunk.

Published: 11:19 am, September 02, 2021

For a festival that has always had to focus on a certain amount of acts from across the pond, Slam Dunk has had more problems than most with the events of the past year or so. There’s a bright spark to be found underneath it all, though, in an opportunity to showcase some of the UK’s brightest stars across the spectrum of heavier music. And when it comes to that galaxy of talent, very few shine brighter than Loathe.



Hello Erik! How's it going? What've you been up to today?

Hey there, doing good. Working away, lots to plan and to think about.



How have you been spending time during lockdowns?

Listening to lots of new (and old) music. Rehearsing properly for what seems like the first time, writing, being together as a band. Enjoying our time creating and experiencing newer pathways and avenues within that time.



How has not being able to tour properly over the past year or so impacted you?

It's affected us all in different ways I'd say, the time away has helped with reflection - being able to step back well and truly helped us appreciate what we have created together and what we are embarking on.



Were there any events you were especially sad about missing out on?

We had quite the schedule lined up prior to the world shutting down, so I'd say everything we were supposed to do.



When was the last time you performed live? How was it?

We actually got the amazing opportunity to perform at the Download Festival Pilot earlier this year in June. That was surreal, to be back on stage after over 12 or so months off was an incredible feeling. Something we won't forget in a hurry.



Are you ready for festival season to kick back into gear properly? Have you had much time to rehearse?

Absolutely, the past 12 months we have been honing in on our craft. Perfecting what we do and challenging ourselves in more ways that one when it comes to the live environment. Eager to return to normality.



Are you having to take any extra pandemic-led precautions to play your upcoming dates?

We're being cautious with our activity, but really it's just staying in line with testing and proof of negative status, that's all.



You're performing at Slam Dunk soon, are there any other acts on the bill you're looking forward to seeing or catching up with?

Can't wait to see Static Dress, Blood Youth, Hello Goodbye.



Do you have anything special planned for your set?

Come and find out.



What else have you got coming up? Any exciting plans in the works?

Always working. New expressions incoming.

Slam Dunk takes place on 4th September at Leeds Temple Newsam, and 5th September at Hatfield Park.