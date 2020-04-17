Check out Lizzy Farrall's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Linkin Park, Avril Lavigne, Elton John and more

Playlist

Take a wander through Lizzy's formative years.

Published: 12:22 pm, April 17, 2020

When you load up Spotify, a great big chunk of the time you can’t think what to play, right? You default back to your old favourites, those albums and songs you played on repeat when you first discovered you could make them yours.



This isn’t about guilty pleasures; it’s about those songs you’ll still be listening to when you’re old and in your rocking chair. So, enter Teenage Kicks - a playlist series that sees bands running through the music they listened to in their formative years.

Next up, Lizzy Farrall.



Linkin Park - Runaway

Linkin Park was one of the first bands that I found myself relating to lyrically and inspired me to write more personal, honest music. They were also my gateway into heavier music.

'Hybrid Theory' is such an iconic album to me; it really connected with me in my early teens when I was unable to cope with my mental health. Runaway is one of my favourite songs by Linkin Park, and it is one I would find myself listening to the most when struggling.

Whenever I listen to it, it always takes me back to such a specific time in my life.



Avril Lavigne - Nobody's Home

I saw Avril Lavigne as a role model; I even dressed up as her for my tenth birthday. I used to listen to this song on repeat on my MP3 player. She was very popular within my family, and I remember my older sisters going to her first ever UK tour. I used to watch the music video to this song a lot as well.



Gwen Stefani - Hollaback Girl

As well as Avril Lavigne, I was obsessed with Gwen Stefani and looked up to her a lot while growing up. I loved her attitude and style. I used to drive my mum insane listening to this song on repeat and singing it word for word. Recently I've had a lot of people say I remind them of her, which for me is honestly mental.



Elton John - Crocodile Rock

This song reminds me of my childhood as my mum would play it while cleaning up, and I specifically remember acting out this song with my beanie babies. My love for Elton John and his unique fashion sense has carried on throughout my life.



Rage Against The Machine - Killing In The Name

I've always been a fan of Rage Against The Machine; I remember when this song got to the Christmas Number One spot, overtaking the X-Factor single. I love everything the band stands for. When I was 14, I joined a cover band, and when we played our first gig, we covered this song, and I sang.



Taken from the April issue of Upset. Lizzy Farrall's debut album 'Bruise' is out 27th March.