Check out Lauran Hibberd's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Best Coast, Lana Del Rey, Avril Lavigne and more

Playlist

Take a wander through her formative years.

Published: 11:37 am, February 08, 2021



When you load up Spotify, a great big chunk of the time you can’t think what to play, right? You default back to your old favourites, those albums and songs you played on repeat when you first discovered you could make them yours.



This isn’t about guilty pleasures; it’s about those songs you’ll still be listening to when you’re old and in your rocking chair. So, enter Teenage Kicks - a playlist series that sees bands running through the music they listened to in their formative years.

Next up, Lauran Hibberd.



'My Happy Ending' by Avril Lavigne was probably my teenage theme tune. Avril was my world; I remember asking the hairdresser to cut my hair like hers. I used to listen to this song on the way to school every morning. It made me feel super alternative and cool, but I was 100% the opposite of that.



'Shuffle' by Bombay Bicycle Club was like a teenager MUST back in the day. I just remember it being cool to like it and I used to air play my Argos guitar in the mirror to it at home because I just really was that teenager. I was a die-hard indie 14-year-old.



'Holocene' by Bon Iver was really a turning point for me; I remember wanting to cry on the bus home, but I had to wait until I got into my room. At the time, I convinced myself it changed my life, and then I became obsessed with folk.



'Video Games' by Lana Del Rey is like the bible for teenage girls (or at least it was). I remember becoming obsessed with being a singer at this point. I used to dance around my room in obnoxious dresses and sing it to any family member that would listen. I am just that overdramatic.



'Boyfriend' by Best Coast was on repeat for me as a teenager. I remember thinking I'd never really heard anything like it before but really I just always had terrible boy band syndrome until then. I was sort of at the age when boys stopped have cooties, and I actually wanted to roll up my skirt and wear lipstick.



'Shut Up and Let Me Go' by The Ting Tings was probably my most played song of 2008. I used to just walk around like I was queen after listening to this. Think it felt super 'girl power' and probably intro'd me into being a little less weak and easily influenced as a younger girl. I wanted to really be in a band at this point. (Cough cough, a girl band.)



'Basket Case' by Green Day, but basically the whole 'Dookie' album was a teenage discovery for me. It was when I started learning to play guitar, and found myself being taught Green Day tracks by my guitar teacher before instantly obsessing over everything they had ever done. I legit thought I was punk.



'Middle of the Bed' by Lucy Rose was a music college staple. I loved folk music at the time and was amazed at how she made it seem cool. (Folk music is cool, just not when you're in a room of die-hard Foals fans.) I met her at Bestival the year after and I got the picture framed haha, she's sick!

