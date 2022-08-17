Lauran Hibberd: "The tracks are so bright, loud, funny and stupid"

Feature

With lo-fi rock and slacker pop vibes, Lauran Hibberd is finally here with her debut album.

Published: 10:36 am, August 17, 2022 Photos: Em Marcovecchio.

Lauran Hibberd has been dropping incredibly fun and charming slacker-pop bops for a while now, building up a reputation for her uplifting takes on life's ups and downs, working through everything from relationships to mental health. Fast approaching the release of her debut album 'Garageband Superstar', she takes a break on "the hottest day I have ever experienced living in the UK" to explain what it's all about. Congrats on reaching your debut album - when did you begin work on it, and what was your headspace like at the time? Thanks so much! I began working on it officially in the first lockdown, but a lot of the concepts, song titles and the general idea of making an album has been bouncing around in my brain since the day I wrote my first song. Being in the lockdown gave me so much space and time to write. Although painful at times, I'd never experienced a headspace so concentrated and experimental as it was then. I wrote over 50 tracks across that space, and it was the only thing that kept me sane. Did you start completely from scratch, or did you have some songs in mind already? I always had a bar setter song in mind, so the goal each time I was writing was to top the song before. All killer, no filler, right? The album was written completely from scratch; the more I wrote, the more I had to choose from, and the better the selection came. I did spend a lot of time fighting with myself over the final tracklist to take into the studio, though. Did you have any specific goals going into it? Have you achieved them? Yes, I always wanted a lot of features on this record. I've always loved collaborating with artists, and it doesn't seem to happen too much in the rock world at the moment, so I was set on that. A couple of brave Instagram messages later, and my life was made, haha. My other big goal was I wanted this album to take me to the states in some form, and I believe that is going to happen so ahhh!!! Obviously, there are a few things I've missed off, like 10 billion streams, a Number 1, and world domination, but there are more albums to come. Be honest - have you already started thinking about the second one? YES, almost immediately. As soon as I had finished recording album one, mentally I moved on. I've switched gears a bit, and I'm really excited for what's to come. I don't think anyone will quite expect what's going to come next from me - but that's the fun bit.

What's your favourite song on the album?

My favourite is 'Average Joe'. That song just kind of fell out of me very late in the day, and I have been so attached to it ever since. I love the concept so much, and I'm proud of it lyrically. I also love taking down the everyday man, so this is just another day in the office for me. I hope it becomes a lot of people's favourite album track.



Does Jango have a fave? Dogs famously have much better music taste than humans, right?

Jango has been sitting on my feet throughout this whole process, and the only time that boy wakes up is when Hot Boys comes on. So what can I say? The boy loves a pop song, and who can be mad at him for that. He told me he thinks it's better than Katy Perry…



You're dropping the album right in the middle of the first full festival season post 'all of that'. How's the reaction to new songs going so far?

It feels good; a lot of the tracks are so bright, loud, funny and stupid that it only feels right to release it in the summer. It's so good to have been playing new tracks and getting people's reactions to all of the unreleased tracks. It's like a secret experiment. I love seeing people sing along to 'I'm Insecure' and 'Still Running'.



Your collab with Limp Bizkit's DJ Lethal on 'Still Running (5k)' was unexpected - how did that happen?

So cool, right? This track was basically screaming for some scratching and who else would be fit to do this job? I am a big Limp Bizkit fan, so to have him on this song was a game changer early on. It feels oddly nostalgic, and I knew it would surprise/ confuse people, and I loved that. I slid into the DMs, sent a rough mix, and we've been chatting ever since. DJ Lethal for life.



On a scale of 1-10, how much do you actually enjoy running?

Oh an absolute 1. I'm a terrible runner; I have no stamina and raging IBS. I loved using that imagery, though, as a metaphor for being stuck in the same place in my life and how watching other people move on or even move away affected me. I think it's an important topic to talk about, considering how much our lives are glamorised online, and the line between reality and Instagram gets blurrier each day.



Between you and Wet Leg, the Isle of Wight is definitely 'a thing' in music right now. We need a name for 'the scene'. What are you calling it?

Hell yes! It's so, so good to see, the Isle of Wight is basically famous now (and not just for the IOW Festival). On the island, we call people who were born and raised here 'caulkheads' so there's definitely a name in that, surely? Caulk Rock, hhahaha. That's awful.



Weezer or Wheatus. You have to pick one. Which?

That's brutal. I'm questioning everything. BUT I do have Wheatus featuring on 'Garageband Superstar', so I'm going Wheatus. Never ask me again.



Taken from the September issue of Upset. Lauran Hibberd's debut album 'Garageband Superstar' is out 19th August.