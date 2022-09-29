Feature

Lande Hekt: "It's quite upbeat but still has the sad and gay vibes that I strive for"

For her second solo album, LANDE HEKT is looking inwards.

Published: 2:17 pm, September 29, 2022 Words: Alex Bradley. Photos: Martyna Wisniewska / Gingerdope.

It's getting on for a couple of years now since both Lande Hekt and her debut album, 'Going To Hell', came out. "It was really exciting," she reflects now as she approaches her second solo full-length. "Things felt different. "There were lots of things that changed my life for the better; it felt like a big deal. Then, after a while, it felt like almost nothing at all, and it became a real normalised thing. That's kind of the best thing I could hope for." "It felt really exciting and new, and now it feels comfortable and… not boring, but it is what it is," she explains. "I'm sure a lot of queer people and gay people who come out build it up in their head and think certain things. And, for the most part, none of those negative things happened. "It was a great experience, and, for me, it's important for me to share that because it might be important for people to know. It's obviously not great for everyone, but a lot of the things that I was worried about didn't necessarily happen," she continues. Leap forward to now, and she's thriving. Lande and her girlfriend have a small but feisty cat, Lola, who rules the streets of Bristol where they live. The cat has a song in its honour on the new album, too. Lande's busier than ever with music and other jobs and projects. Confidence is at an all-time high, and, as she headed into the studio last autumn, she was more prepared than ever, demos at the ready, to record the next chapter of this life. 'House Without A View' documents all that time that followed after coming out. The first single and introduction to the album, 'Gay Space Cadets', was selected as it's the perfect cross-section of where Lande is on this record. "It's quite upbeat and quite lighthearted in places but still has the sad and gay vibes that I strive for," she laughs. That's the album in a nutshell: sad and gay vibes galore. The wholesome closer 'First Girlfriend' is pretty loud and proud, while a track like 'Cut My Hair' finds Lande confronting her gender and how to find comfort in her skin. For someone who has always worn their heart on their sleeve, it finds a way of going deeper than anything before, thanks to her ethereal falsetto performance. "There is nowhere to hide in that song," she admits. "It's the one I was nervous about recording in the style we did, but I did stick with it and not decorate it too much." And, as for the sad vibes, there are plenty that weigh on the middle of the album too. 'Always Hurt' maps out panic attacks while 'Ground Shaking' is vulnerable and worried about the golden days ending.



"We're going through such an unbelievably terrifying time, not just in terms of localised politics, but in a global sense" Lande Hekt