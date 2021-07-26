Lakes: "This time, it was like, there are no rules"

Feature

Watford-based post-emo troupe Lakes are about to drop one of the albums of the summer.

Published: 10:20 am, July 26, 2021 Words: Rob Mair. Photos: Dylan Nolte.

What's more remarkable is that this has all been accomplished while juggling 'proper' professional jobs (Matt, for example, works in air traffic control at Stansted), families, and diaries of six members. It means Lakes have had to be extraordinarily organised to make their dreams come true. Even booking a tour needs requires Matt to give his employers 12 months' notice to book annual leave. Indeed, Matt's so dedicated to the Lakes cause, he's joined the Zoom chat with Upset, Roberto and Blue while holidaying with the family in Cornwall. A man's emo-rock is never done, it seems…

"It's something that's gone in waves," says drummer and founder Matt Shaw. "When we started, I never thought we would be anything – but then, it was like, if we're gonna do a band, we may as well try and get signed to our favourite label. But after that, you start to think, 'Actually, this is impossible; there's no way we could do that'. So, the fact that we can say we have, it's pretty cool."

"Before we ever released any music – so pre-first album – we'd decided where we wanted to go with Lakes," considers vocalist Roberto Cappellina. "We always knew we wanted to release an album with Big Scary Monsters, and we started conversations with labels and blogs before we really had anything to show – and that set the tone. But it is pretty surreal; like, have you seen the Big Scary Monsters roster? We're right next to La Dispute," he says, directing the statement to co-vocalist and songwriter Blue Jenkins – a huge fan of the post-hardcore heroes. "It's mind-blowing," he laughs.

Even set against their wildest dreams, this success is testament to some stellar songwriting and perseverance of the craft; the sort of stuff you dream about and work towards, but which you can never truly plan for.

But heavyweight endorsements don't end there, either; they can also call on American Football's Mike Kinsella and Garrison/Gay For Johnny Depp's Joseph Grillo as notable fans – both of whom appeared in the video for recent single 'Start Again'.

Barely two years after releasing their debut album, 'The Constance LP', through their local record store, the group now has transatlantic deals with America's Know Hope and the UK's Big Scary Monsters, as well as a notable collaboration with former Real Friends vocalist Dan Lambton under their belts. In fact, Lambton was so enamoured with the group, he now sports a Lakes tattoo.

"Not how we planned it?" consider Lakes on 'No Excuses', the second track on second album 'Start Again'. Taken out of context, it's an inspired insight into the group's growth from bedroom project to twelve-legged 'glock rock' indie/emo juggernaut.

Yet, much of Lakes' (completed by guitarists Rob Vacher and Gareth Arthur and bassist Charlie Smith) growth in profile has taken place during a global pandemic, where shows have been off the table. It has meant much of the past 18 months has felt like some strange fever dream for Roberto.

"Because we've been trapped indoors all the time, it doesn't feel real at all. We haven't played a show or even met the Big Scary Monsters people in person yet. So, it does feel like some bizarre dream," he says.

Certainly, Big Scary Monsters is the perfect fit for Lakes. One thing the group have had to contend with throughout their career is comparisons to the titans of Midwest math-inspired emo – and now labelmates – American Football. While this means Lakes have found listeners relatively easy to come by Stateside – their deal with Philadelphia's Know Hope came before their contract with BSM, for example – winning over UK audiences has been somewhat more challenging.

Although such comparisons have helped drive listeners to the band, in truth, they are vastly different musically and stylistically. For example, Lakes' love of direct pop hooks shines bright on 'Start Again', with the likes of the title track and 'No Excuses' both marrying math-inspired song structures with pop oomph. While many have tried, few do it quite as well as Lakes, and as sonic growth goes, it really does feel like a chance for the group to "start again".

"American Football are one of my favourite bands, and we probably talk about them way too much, but I've never really got the comparison," counters Matthew. "We're definitely not a straight copy. On the first record, we had silly rules, that every guitar part had to be clean and there were no chords, or whatever. But this time, it was like, 'There are no rules, let's just see what happens'. And our guitarists have got their own sounds, and they're way different to anything I would do. It's been a much more collaborative process this time around."

"Lyrically too, it's been different," adds Roberto. "On the first record, I wrote most of the lyrics in the space of three weeks, and I was very conscious that, to my ear at least, a lot of the vocal patterns started to sound very similar. The last thing I wanted on this album was to be recycling old melodies, so I knew I needed to do something different. Also, we wanted Blue in the band because she's an artist first off – and an artist we are all into – and that will enable us to do different things. I think album three is gonna be Blue-tastic."

While Blue's influence on 'Start Again' was limited due to joining after much of the record was written, her presence can be felt throughout, especially vocally. Again, much like Lakes' ability to develop almost counter-intuitively to how they planned it, bringing Blue into the band was as much to do with good fortune than any grand master plan.

Having been blown away after watching Lakes perform at a bar where she worked, she gave the group a link to some demos. Shortly after – and with a vacancy in the group opening up – they approached her to take up the vacant spot.

"I had a message from Gareth or Matt, saying 'I listened to your Bandcamp, and it's amazing', which was really cool. Then I saw the Facebook announcement saying that Sam [Neale] was leaving, and about a week after that, I got a message from Roberto saying something like, 'Hey, fancy going for a beer?' I was just telling myself it was a coincidence; we met up, they dropped the question about joining the band, and I just freaked out," she laughs.

In truth, adding another songwriter to the mix will only ensure Lakes continue to thrive creatively.

If 'Start Again' has seen the group rip up their own rulebook, LP3 – which is already in the works – presents a real opportunity for the sextet to stake a claim as one of the UK's leading indie/emo/math acts. The journey might have been one that they never planned, but it's leading to some wholly exciting destinations…

Taken from the August issue of Upset. Lakes' album 'Start Again' is out 30th July.