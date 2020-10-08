Lake Saint Daniel: Appreciating the good things

Feature

Daniel Radin charts the journey to his debut album, 'Good Things'.

Published: 12:12 pm, October 08, 2020 Words: Rob Mair.

"We were the band practice house, but we didn't practice in the garage or basement, it was in the living room. Anytime there was any music happening, it permeated the whole house," laughs Daniel Radin, the Daniel behind Lake Saint Daniel, as he describes the "horrible, horrible" noises created with his drummer brother.

"Just recently, I said to my parents that I must formally thank them for letting us do that. We could experiment and record in that house, and they left us to it. One time, when I was in my Explosions in the Sky phase, I remember recording this snare roll for eight or nine minutes, and my Dad came down and was like 'You have to stop! There's only so many times you can do this, and I can't deal with it."

While such a story makes for a great anecdote, it also draws together the three main themes of 'Good Things', Lake Saint Daniel's debut album: nostalgia, growing up, and family. These subjects flow through the record, interweaving the narrative and placing the listener firmly in the stomping grounds of Radin's childhood neighbourhood in Boston, Ma.

It's also a world away from Radin's main creative output in Future Teens, where sad songs about relationships are the order of the day. Instead, 'Good Things' has a much softer, gentler approach, recalling James Taylor and other greats of the American Songbook in a sepia-tinged journey through Radin's teenage growing pains.

This odd melancholy nostalgia manifests itself beautifully throughout the album. It's particularly striking on closing number 'Goodbye', where Radin succinctly sums up some complicated feelings with the line "I've been feeling nostalgic, not just for the good times but the not so good ones too". Such a moment of inspiration came after a walk around his childhood neighbourhood with his girlfriend, he says.

"I started to feel so nostalgic, even though a lot of my middle school and high school experience was awkward or painfully anxious. And I ended up putting that whole line in the song," says Radin. "I've always associated nostalgia with like, 'Oh, remember those good old days?', and it's like 'Well, you can also remember those bad old days too because those emotions can be just as powerful."

Yet it was only after talking through the album with collaborator Colby Blauvelt (also of Future Teens) that the full impact of just how powerful these songs were hit Radin. "When I got the master back, I sent them to Colby, and he came back and said something like 'Damn, this is a really painful album about growing up.' I was like "Yeah, I guess that is exactly what it turned out to be."

However, as the title suggests, 'Good Things' is not a collection of sad childhood stories, but instead an album that ruminates on ideas of family and personal growth. The love for these things often shines brighter than all the moments of introspection or melancholy.

It also provided a useful counterbalance to the more obvious sadness of Future Teens' angsty anthems. Radin acknowledges that while his favourite songs are all sad ones, writing songs with a different focus was a worthwhile – and much needed – experience.

"When I was younger, I was always like 'What's the point of writing a happy love song?'" he laughs. "But I think I was writing so many sad songs that I actually got into a headspace where I wasn't appreciating like – not to use my frickin' album title – but I wasn't appreciating the good things in my life as much as I should, because I was so focused on needing to write a sad song.

"So partly this album is an attempt to focus on the good stuff that's going on, and within that, there can still be introspection and nostalgia and sadness. I wouldn't say it's a happy album necessarily, but I wouldn't say that it's dour either."

