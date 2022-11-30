L.S. Dunes: "We didn't realise how much we needed this"

Feature

L.S. DUNES may be a band of familiar faces, but don’t go calling them a ‘supergroup’ - there’s much more to them than that.

Published: 2:35 pm, November 30, 2022 Words: Alex Bradley.

There are some new kids on the scene. They're in their 40s. They've been around the block a few times with Circa Survive, Thursday, Coheed & Cambria and My Chemical Romance, too. But this isn't a supergroup. "This is a bunch of super friends," drummer Tucker Rule offers instead.

No, this isn't some vanity project or some one-off special. This is L.S. Dunes; they're a new band just starting out.

If you didn't know the names Tucker Rule (drums), Travis Steven (guitar), Tim Payne (bass), Frank Iero (guitar) or Anthony Green (vocals) already, then you'd be forgiven for mistaking this outfit for a rag-tag bunch of teens just cutting their teeth. With their blistering debut 'Past Lives', L.S. Dunes are confrontational, loud and urgent with the do-or-die energy of a group taking their one shot at the big time.

"There are very minimal pedals," Tucker explains. "There is no crazy trickery. It's just turn on the amps, sit behind the drum kit, grab the microphone and go."

It's all very simple, back-to-basics stuff from the band, and that approach certainly helped them capture a youthful essence to their sound. Continuing, he adds, "It's that sense of immediacy which I think is very special about this band. A lot of the stuff that is on this record is our first best guess for each instrument. Your gut instinct. I think that's really important to capture that immediacy because that's the immediacy you capture when you're young, when you're first writing music."

The philosophy of L.S. Dunes, the urgency, the anger, the feeling they're playing with real stakes all comes down to their inception. Let's start at the beginning.

Cast your mind back to the lockdowns if you haven't completely blocked them out. Things were pretty bleak. While some of us made banana bread, Tucker Rule chose instead to buy some recording gear and check in on his friends.

"We thought our industry was dead," he recalls. "We thought we were never going to come back, and we were going to have to do something different. Music was over, but we decided to start a band," he laughs, considering the absurdity of it all.

The band came together pretty quickly and was full with "no-brainers", in Tucker's words. Having just played with Frank Iero on his Future Violents project, Tucker knew they wrote well together, so that just made sense. Tim and Tucker have played together for 20-something years with Thursday, while Travis is "a good friend from back in the day, and I love the way he plays guitar," he gushes.

With the core of the band in place, albeit scattered and locked down, the ideas came thick and fast, and L.S. Dunes started to become something of a lifeline during those endless days of lockdown.

"Music has always looked after me in some way, shape or form, so it's ironic that in a global pandemic, it was the thing that saved me again," Tucker admits.

Their writing process lent itself to the joke that "L.S." stands for "low stress" with no idea off the table as the Cloud and Dropbox started to swell with riffs and clips.

"It was the reason some of us would wake up in the morning. Someone would write a riff in the middle of the night, and I would wake up, and I would get that email like 'So-and-so sent you this in your Dropbox', and I would get so excited," Tucker remembers. As a new parent at the time, the drummer would strategically plan his daughter's naps around writing his drum parts before returning to his parenting duties.

"Every single day, we would be looking forward to a new piece of music or a new riff or a new drumbeat or something. It literally became like a drug. We were all so excited to work on something and build this momentum within each other. No one knew about it. No one. So the excitement between the five of us was like giddy little kids."

But for guitarist Frank Iero, there were some doubts that it would all be smooth sailing. "To be honest, I was worried. You don't know what to expect when you start a band like this."

Frank, after all, is no stranger to working with different musicians as part of the countless number of bands he has lent his talents over the years. Stepping up with L.S., he found himself once again starting afresh.

"It's a relationship with multiple people, and sometimes navigating that can be tricky. Other times it can be surprisingly easy. It depends on the people involved. I found this experience to be surprisingly easy. I mean, it's possible that maybe means that I'm the prick and people constantly bent to meet my needs… but I hope that's not the case," he teases. "Then again, I think the record came out fantastic, so if that was the necessary evil as much as it would upset me for that to be true, I'd have to say, at the end of the day, it was worth it."

So with five or six tracks almost there, Tucker sent them over to Anthony Green without context or info or who else was involved in the project.

"Anthony was always going to be the singer in this band whether he wanted to or not. We kind of designed it that way and wrote around him in mind," Tucker reveals.

This is where Anthony Green comes in. "During the pandemic, I was losing my mind, and the only thing that was really keeping me sane was making music. When this project came along, it was just as much of a lifesaver for me as it seems to have been for everyone else," the singer concedes.

With a couple of blank slates to choose from, the first song Anthony sent back has become the second track on the album, 'Antibodies'. The track is a slick and taut journey back into the chaos of the pandemic, but, for the rest of L.S. Dunes, it signified the moment they knew this could become a real band when they were free again to do so.

Up until that point, the goal had never been to make an album. The goal was to scratch an itch, keep busy and try to survive a pandemic. They kept it simple and played to their individual strengths; the album is covered in their own distinctive fingerprints in that way. And, with Anthony's vocals in place, the five of them were in danger of starting a real band.

L.S. was a saviour for those involved but none more so than Anthony, who got the call to join the band just as the world threatened to swallow him whole. "Writing lyrics like the ones for 'Sleep Cult' or '2022' came very naturally around this group of people; it was very easy for me to bear myself completely with them. It's a very safe space."

Starting at the bottom, the opener '2022' finds the singer just trying to survive. It's a theme that repeats throughout the album and loops back in the unnerving 50s-inspired doo-wop finale 'Sleep Cult' where the singer soothes, "Sorry that I wish that I was dead".

"I'll never forget when Anthony first sent that demo over," Frank adds, looking back at '2022'. "Thematically, it was so heavy, and the music was so fragile that I really wasn't sure what we could add that would respect the original intent and take it to another level without distraction. It needed to be delicate yet powerful, beautiful but dirty. Tucker played this drum beat that spoke to me immediately, and somehow I just knew what to do.

"My guitar parts are one take, the first time I ever played the song all the way through, improvising and dancing around the vocal. I had every intention of re-recording with [producer] Will Yip when the time came, but after listening to the demo, I knew that performance with all of its beautiful flaws was the correct approach."

It a song that has stuck with Tucker, too. "I just think you have to be really strong to talk about these things. L.S. Dunes is such a bright spot in his life right now, and I think all of us needed this. We didn't realise how much we needed this. Music has saved his life over and over again, and I'm just grateful to be a part of such a cathartic thing for him and for us," he opens up.

"The subject matter is hard, and it is intense when I'm thinking about my friend. But, at the same time, I'm grateful I'm able to hear about it with him right next to me."

