Kid Kapichi: "We're talking about stuff that fucks up people's lives on a daily basis"

Can you hear that faint sizzling of a fuse? Don't be alarmed; that's just Kid Kapichi returning - and they're ready to blow the bloody doors off.

Published: 3:28 pm, September 26, 2022 Words: Steven Loftin.

Debut album 'This Time Next Year' - a raucous magnifying glass cast upon society, released during 2020's lockdowns - established Hastings four-piece Kid Kapichi's motives, but it was born out of the promise of a brighter future. One that doesn't quite seem to have appeared yet.

"That was a phrase we heard a lot, 'this time next year'," vocalist Jack Wilson remembers. "Because like many other people, as we were about to release our first album, there was a worldwide pandemic. So we were just constantly hearing, 'it will get there, it will get there'."

It was also a time when Donald Trump was in power, and Boris Johnson had just begun his nefarious stint. "It was a question of, we don't know where this is going as a collective in the world, and it was scary to see," adds Jack. Suffice to say, as Jack surmises, "It's turned into something a bit darker, if anything."

You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who disagrees with him. But being the mouthpiece for Kid Kapichi, a band who put the strife of seeing the residual crap cascading down from the purported powers that be into tunes that bubble and bounce as much as they snarl in a fit of catharsis, helps. Just take a look at their recent single 'New England' featuring Upset faves Bob Vylan. A frank compendium of the mindset that got us into this mess in the first place, talking to Jack, it becomes clear they aren't just firing off shots willy-nilly.

"That was the first time we experienced people getting angry at us!" he marvels. "But I thought it was amazing that it's causing that kind of reaction because it's making people think, and that's all you can do as a band. All you can hope for is that people listen to it, and that's your bit done. I'm not there to sit and debate in the YouTube comments with them about what's right or wrong but to know people are questioning us, then that's good."

Indeed, it's easy to see that 'Here's What You Could Have Won' is the natural progression to 'This Time Next Year'. That's not to mention that these two phrases could easily open the future chapters of textbooks covering these unprecedented pages of history. Their second album is a sneering time capsule, bottling up the madness and putting it to ballads ('Party at No. 10') or anthemic calls to arms ('Cops and Robbers', 'Rob The Supermarket'), and this is all with extreme purpose. "They are going to do their absolute utmost to make sure you don't remember that, and if I can make sure a few people do remember that, then I'm happy."

If this all seems a bit doom-and-gloomy, well, that's because things aren't great at the moment. But Kid Kapichi are also a dab hand at bringing a touch of joy to the occasion; no one likes being preached to. "That's why that tongue-in-cheek element is so strong in our songs," Jack explains. "Because we are talking about really serious issues, and we're talking about stuff that fucks up people's lives on a daily basis. You don't want to sound like you're taking the piss, but you also don't want to sound like you're telling people what to think and how to behave. That's a really fine line to try and get right, and with this second album, I feel like we did a good job on that; I feel like we honed our skills."

It's one thing to be a band charging towards the indifference that consumes many, but when there are others not doing the same thing, it makes what you're doing all the more important. Indeed, when it comes to the landscape around them, Jack has a few thoughts. "I don't get fed up when I hear pop music because it's doing what it is designed to do," he reasons. "It's just there to be something to listen to, and I listen to pop music; we all enjoy it. I get sick when I hear bands being praised like, 'Oh wow, these guys are really saying something. They're really punk,' and I listen to it, and I'm just a bit like, this is drivel, you're not saying anything."

It's the discussion around duo of the moment, Isle of Wight'ers Wet Leg, that falls victim to Jack's crosshairs. "I listen to [them], and I'm just like, what is this?" He questions, baffled. "I know everyone loves them at the moment, but I listened to it, and I'm just a bit like, how is this classed as edgy music? How is this classed as saying something? That winds me up when I hear stuff like that more than anything."

Clarifying, he says: "That's no insult to them; I'm sure they're amazing, but I hate it when it's more commentary on that sort of stuff when people say 'Oh yeah, and here's this song, and it's really edgy', and it's just like, how is it edgy singing about a chaise longue or whatever?!"

