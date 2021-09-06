Check out Kid Brunswick's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Linkin Park, Travis Scott, The Smiths and more

Playlist

Take a wander through his formative years.

When you load up Spotify, a great big chunk of the time you can't think what to play, right? You default back to your old favourites, those albums and songs you played on repeat when you first discovered you could make them yours.



This isn’t about guilty pleasures; it’s about those songs you’ll still be listening to when you’re old and in your rocking chair. So, enter Teenage Kicks - a playlist series that sees bands running through the music they listened to in their formative years.

Next up, Kid Brunswick.



Sum 41 - Walking Disaster

I grew up listening to 'Underclass Hero', the album that this song was released on. This song really spoke to me, as a kid, I had a lot of anger and destructive tendencies. The raw lyrics, fast-paced rage and energy connected very personally.



Travis Scott - Impossible

For a year or so, I lived at my friend's grandmother's house in the "west".

We used to play this song as we were rolling up before other people would come round. The introduction of the keys sounds like a 70s horror film. Love this tune.



Mac Miller - Objects In The Mirror

My personal favourite from one of my favourite artists ever. The lyrics still make me tear up. Not many songs have made me feel the way this song does.



The Smiths - How Soon Is Now?

My first introduction to indie music was this song. I remember hearing the vibrating guitar of Johnny Marr, Morrissey's psychedelic chanting vocal, and I was instantly hooked. I only listened to The Smiths for the next six months.



Nirvana - Something In The Way

The most haunting song that I've heard. This song still feels like a drug to me. Even after all these years, I have never got sick of hearing Kurt repeat the same lyric over and over.



Kanye West - Blood On The Leaves

I was about 14 years old, 'Yeezus' had just come out. I got a ticket to see Kanye at Wireless Festival in London. At the end of his set, 'Blood On The Leaves' starts to play. Kanye tells the crowd to open up a pit. Three pits open up near the front. Still to this day, I have never been in a bigger mosh pit than I was to this song.



Drake - Furthest Thing

My favourite song off my favourite album from my favourite artist of my early teen years. This era of Drake was his best, in my opinion; 'Nothing Was The Same' still sounds like it was just released today. Best song to listen to during or after a breakup with your first love.



Linkin Park - Somewhere I Belong

This track defined my childhood. I replayed this album endlessly throughout my childhood, my teens and even now. The emotional lyrics, the sustained guitars, Chester's vocal development throughout the song and Mike's storytelling are perfect. My favourite song from the 'Meteora' LP.

