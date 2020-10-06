Kid Brunswick: "Every school I got accepted into asked me to leave shortly afterwards"

Feature

Meet one of rock's newest troublemakers.

Published: 10:31 am, October 06, 2020

Picking up radio plays and playlist spots like no one's business, Kid Brunswick's modern take on rock has already drawn comparisons to the likes of Yungblud. Addressing difficult, immensely personal themes like alcoholism, addiction and vulnerability, he channels heavy topics into angsty, out-all-night anthems. Only a few songs deep, he's a new EP due before the year is out. How's it going, what are you up to today? I'm really good at the moment. I'm shooting and editing my next music video for a song called '4am'. How did you get your start in music, then? I got a scholarship to a very musical school where I was able to experiment with a load of instruments. I struggled with reading music, but I learnt the basics, I think this really helped me going forward to producing my own records. Eventually, I got kicked out of that school, and every school which I got accepted into asked me to leave shortly afterwards. After getting kicked out of college, I was getting high a lot, so I started making music as a hobby just to kill time. This just progressed further and further until I started writing lyrics for my own beats. What does being a musician mean to you? In my opinion, it's an opportunity to open up to people and show your true self. How do you approach putting a track together? It's different every time. I could write a hook on a guitar, and it would just progress from there, sometimes this starts with chords, a hook, a synth or whatever I can find. Other times I could hear a sound out in public, record it on my phone to sample later. It's genuinely different every time.

What do you most enjoy writing about, generally?

I enjoy writing anything. As long as the spiritual energy is right, and I'm connected to my higher power, the song will arrive, and every song is enjoyable to write.



We hear you have a new EP on the way, what can you tell us about it?

It's not finished, I have no idea when it's out, and I have no idea what songs are going to be on there. I'm just releasing singles at the moment.



Is it tough trying to put out music during a pandemic? Has it impacted you much?

It's been very hard, but it's allowed me to completely rethink how to release music. I'm building a fanbase online, and eventually, I'll be able to meet people in real life at shows, festivals or whatever. But for now, I'm able to speak to people on a daily basis and connect with people from around the world.



Music aside, what do you do for fun?

I play a lot of Warzone at the moment. Eventually, I want to stream on Twitch. I get very angry, so I think it would be an interesting watch.



What are your plans for the rest of the year?

Music, videos, merchandise, anything I can do to connect with people who listen to what I have to say.



Who do you think is the most exciting band or musician around right now?

Fontaines D.C.. They're my favourite band at the moment, [frontman] Grian Chatten is a lyrical genius.



Tell us a secret about yourself?

No.



Taken from the October issue of Upset. Kid Brunswick's new single '4am' is out now.