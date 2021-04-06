Jetty Bones: "It's a very sad message with a very sparkly package"

Feature

Billed as “a contemplative journey of imposter syndrome and mental health,” singer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Jetty Bones’ debut is unflinchingly honest.

Published: 10:11 am, April 06, 2021 Words: Steven Loftin.

"A lot of people are very upset that I'm not a metal band," Jetty Bones mastermind Kelc Galluzzo reckons.

That's because she's releasing her debut album on Rise Records, home to bands you're more likely to find skulking around the darkest corners of the earth than throwing incandescent shapes on a dancefloor. With that, Kelc knows that she's going to rustle some feathers. But, really, what's more metal than facing up to the demons you live with?

"I should probably have more guitar solos on the record though," Kelc laughs in agreement.

Edging even further away from the alt-pop of her past EPs, her debut outing 'Push Back' is instead a frenetic clash of genres that are present all in the name of humanisation. "It's a mess! It's a mess, but the whole point is I want to humanise myself," she joyously declares.

Kelc is someone who has the exterior of a disco ball; glitter falling, never passing up a chance to dance, and is more likely to wind up discussing her cat, but beneath the blindingly bright pop and the corn-chewing country lies the thick, dark honey, basis of truth.

Pop music is often treated as a throwaway – the McDonalds of the music genres – but unlike the golden arches, there's more than meets the eye. Softly sitting above the languid trot of a drum or the determined, eyes-focused pop beat, comes a deftly exposing nature - her truth - though "hopefully you're not finding too much beneath the surface in your McDonalds!"

"I think a lot of people denigrate pop music by saying it doesn't have as much meaning to it, but for me... it wasn't necessarily easier to write, but it feels more authentic to me," Kelc says.

"I think me as a person, I kind of encapsulate struggling with heavy mental issues while always wearing glitter and a smile on my face. The music sounds like the person people perceive me as on this record more than it has in the past, you know, a very sad message with a very sparkly package."

Few packages glisten more than Jetty Bones. As the shimmering, twilight-bound notes ring out across her debut – an album that's been kicking around for the best part of a year now, mind you – the introspective journey she's had to embark upon comes sparkling through, brighter than even any diamond reckoned by Rihanna.

Hiding the truth in plain sight comes from Kelc's understanding that "sometimes you can't necessarily exorcise all the demons that are in your head, or your body, you know? I mean that in a metaphorical sense or the literal sense."

If, like Kelc, you too have been binging Supernatural then the latter may apply, but for all the joking, sometimes when the darkness encroaches, it can feel like there is indeed a little demon knocking over bookcases and smashing glass inside of you.

'Push Back', and its design to be a human representation of Kelc's journey so far, certainly doesn't come without its hefty elements, which she solemnly acknowledges. "It's scary looking inward sometimes, especially if you don't like what you see."

"I wrote a whole record about not liking what I saw, but I hadn't started doing anything to fix it. So when I was about to show those thoughts and that self-perspective to other people, I realised I really needed to start changing it."

Noting she went through a "pretty low depressive period, as many people did" over the last year, Kelc's situation was made slightly different by the fact the album that captured so many of these feelings, while all well and good that it was finished, the journey had actually only just begun.

"I felt like I got in a really bad place where ideas and themes on this record started feeling prevalent again," she recalls. "And then, as soon as I started coming out of that space, it was time to start rolling the record out. So, I was reconnected with the ideas again but also still living in a motivated place to get out of that headspace."

