Jamie Lenman: Love is all you need

Jamie Lenman explores love and atheism on his fifth and freshest album yet.

Published: 10:41 am, December 09, 2022 Words: Linsey Teggert. Photos: Scott Chalmers.

"You really think there's a heaven and hell? Well, maybe there's a planet Krypton as well," spits Jamie Lenman sarcastically. It's the opening line on the first track of his new record; a bold lyrical statement to match a bold album title, but then again, Jamie has never been a shrinking violet. 'The Atheist' sees the musical chameleon declaring his position on the existence of God, and it's something he's been wrestling with for a long time.



"I like the way it describes me, Jamie Lenman: The Atheist," he explains. "I had a few titles I was playing with, but I thought 'The Atheist' was the boldest and would tell people something about me before they pick it up."

It's a heavy theological subject to wrestle with, but this isn't Jamie's God-bashing concept album. While not all of the songs deal directly with religion, it was a deliberate choice to bookend the album with two tracks that directly reference God, or rather, the lack of God: aforementioned opener 'This Is All There Is' and closer 'War Of Doubt.'

"It's like saying at the beginning, 'Hey, we've accepted there is no God, now let's talk about this other big stuff with that in mind. No one is going to come and help us; there's no one else to rely on but ourselves, so here are the socio-economic concerns, and here are the political concerns. It provides a nice umbrella theme for everything else to sit under, even if it's not being directly tackled."

Reminiscing on his upbringing, Jamie recalls how he wasn't raised in a particularly religious household but that God's existence was established simply as a natural fact. "It's just presented as a fact of life: there's God, heaven and Jesus, and you don't question it until you grow a brain and think, 'Hold on a minute'. I went through a period of really trying to become a practising Christian, and I tried to go to Church on the regular, but it was awful."

He credits watching a little-known cult Australian film called 'Bad Boy Bubby' by Rolf de Heer as a lightbulb moment when it came to figuring out where God fit into his life, so much so that 'This Is All There Is' and 'War of Doubt' open with soundbites from the film.

"It's an enormous film that's pitch black in places - a very dark 'Forrest Gump' is a lazy way to describe it - but it's the story of this character who at the end arrives at his own atheism, and it's portrayed very much as a positive, and that's what I wanted to do. Everything made so much sense when I saw that film, and it enabled me to tackle life so much easier. I was so much happier."

A record about atheism could have had the potential to be angry or bitter, particularly on the heels of 2020's ferocious 'King of Clubs' but Jamie insists the opposite is true, that 'The Atheist' is his lightest, most accessible record yet - a tonic for the darkness of 'King of Clubs'. Sonically, it's softer and more melodic, leaning towards indie-pop and even flirting with stadium rock. If 2019's 'Shuffle' was Jamie scratching a creative itch, and 'King of Clubs' was a release of pressure, then 'The Atheist' is a long-held ambition to make a poppier record that there's finally been space to realise.

"I've been trying to make this record for a long time; even before I made 'Devolver' in 2017, I had a discussion with my producer Space about what kind of record we should make. I had this idea of no distortion, no shouting, a lot of acoustic guitars and gin-soaked ballads with a poppy vibe, but he said no, we should make a post-hardcore record, so we made 'Devolver.' So, I've been trying to make 'The Atheist' since then; it just got shunted out of the way by two records in between."

